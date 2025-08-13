Double boost for Arne Slot as Liverpool duo return to training ahead of Premier League opener

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Two Liverpool players have stepped up their recovery from their respective injuries as the Reds gear up to begin the defence of their Premier League title.

Arne Slot’s side will kick off their top-flight campaign on Friday night with a home fixture against Bournemouth, having been defeated on penalties by Crystal Palace in the Community Shield last weekend.

Ryan Gravenberch missed that game due to the birth of his first child the night before, and although he was back training today, he won’t feature aganst the Cherries as he’s carrying over a suspension arising from his red card on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool duo return to training after injury issues

Also seen at the AXA Training Centre for Wednesday’s session were Joe Gomez and James McConnell, both of whom had their pre-season plans curtailed by injury issues.

Images shared by Liverpool’s official website showed the long-serving defender partaking in a group exercise in the gym, having been sidelined in recent weeks by an Achilles problem.

Meanwhile, the young midfielder has also resumed training with the first-team squad after an ankle issue prevented him from partaking in pre-season action with Slot’s side.

A welcome boost for Liverpool, even if neither feature on Friday

Although neither Gomez nor McConnell are likely to feature against Bournemouth on Friday, it’s still encouraging to see them back in training and potentially able to supplement the matchday squad for the fixture if required.

The 28-year-old’s return will be particularly welcome when it happens, given that he’s one of only three senior centre-backs that Liverpool currently have. That situation could soon be rectified, though, if the pursuits of Marc Guehi and Giovanni Leoni result in either or both arriving at Anfield by the end of the month.

The experienced defender is set to enjoy his 11th season as a Reds player, but it could be a different story for McConnell, who’s likely to be loaned out for the 2025/26 campaign amid interest from Championship and German clubs (Lewis Steele).

Once Gravenberch has served his suspension and Slot is hopefully back to his full complement of midfielders, it’s difficult to see the 20-year-old getting much of a look-on at Anfield this term – not through any fault of his own, but rather because of the sheer competition for places.

With Liverpool likely to play a minimum of 50 matches this season (potentially more than 60 if they progress deep into knockout tournaments), the importance of maintaining extensive squad depth and managing players’ minutes can’t be overstated. Even those who mightn’t be regular starters are sure to be called upon at some stage.