‘Both deals are on’ – Sky journalist teases double Liverpool transfer swoop amid ‘advanced talks’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had a tremendous summer transfer window so far, and Richard Hughes might yet deliver what many fans have been seeking to top it off perfectly.

Despite the numerous arrivals since the end of last season, the Reds still have only three natural senior centre-backs, one of whom (Joe Gomez) is currently injured. However, it’s plausible that the shortage could soon be addressed.

As reported by Paul Joyce on Tuesday, LFC have entered talks with Crystal Palace over a potential swoop for Marc Guehi. The journalist’s same article for The Times also mentioned that Anfield chiefs are ‘pursuing an interest’ in teenage Parma defender Giovanni Leoni.

Liverpool working on double transfer swoop for Guehi and Leoni

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has reaffirmed that Liverpool are in the market to sign both centre-backs this month rather than just one or the other.

Taking to X on Tuesday evening, the reporter stated: ‘Been told again that Liverpool’s clear priority is Marc Guehi. Negotiations with Crystal Palace are ongoing, as the 25 y/o centre-back wants to join LFC.

‘Super-talented 18 y/o centre-back Giovanni Leoni could also join Liverpool already in this transfer window, with advanced talks taking place behind the scenes, as previously revealed. Both deals are on.’

Could Liverpool possibly sign both Guehi and Leoni this month?

Liverpool’s simultaneous pursuit of both defenders indicates a determination to address the immediate need for greater centre-back depth and also snap up a potential star of the future to hopefully replace the colossal Virgil van Dijk in time.

Joyce mentioned a possible fee of £35m including add-ons for Guehi, which’d be something of a steal for a 25-year-old England international who’s coming into what should be his peak footballing years and is a proven operator at Premier League level (and an FA Cup-winning captain).

Leoni is only starting out on his career, with just 33 senior appearances to his name, but a scouting report from Total Football Analysis has highlighted him as a ‘very composed and physically dominant’ centre-back who’s already standing out in Serie A for his ‘anticipation, ball-playing ability and calmness under pressure’.

While the Crystal Palace skipper seems open to joining Liverpool, convincing the Italian teenager could be more difficult as he’d likely need to be patient for opportunities under Arne Slot, unless a deal can be struck whereby he signs for the Reds but spends this season on loan at his current club Parma and continues to play regularly.

If we end up with a scenario of purchasing two centre-backs and being able to loan out one of them immediately, that’d well and truly alleviate any worries over squad depth in that position and would be a further testament to the excellent work of Hughes and the Anfield recruitment team.