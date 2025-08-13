Sky reporter outlines what ‘Marc Guehi wants’ as Liverpool enter talks with Crystal Palace

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with Marc Guehi for some time, and they finally appear to be making moves in terms of trying to sign the Crystal Palace defender.

On Tuesday afternoon, Paul Joyce broke the news that talks have commenced between the two clubs regarding the 25-year-old, with a prospective deal worth £30m plus £5m in add-ons in the offing.

The Athletic added that a formal offer has yet to be made for the player, with whom personal terms haven’t yet been agreed despite some reports to the contrary from elsewhere.

Sky Sports reporter shares Guehi to Liverpool update

Yesterday evening, Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor indicated that Guehi would be interested in joining Liverpool, although Anfield chiefs will go through the Crystal Palace hierarchy first before working on a deal with the defender.

The journalist outlined: ‘Liverpool believe Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi wants to join them. That has informed their decision to open talks with Palace for the England international. Liverpool will only seek to agree personal terms with Guehi if a deal can be reached with Palace.

‘The club’s leadership have a long-standing relationship with Palace chairman Steve Parish and want to conduct their business in the right way.’

That was corroborated by Ben Jacobs on X, who stated that Liverpool have ‘chosen to engage with Crystal Palace first out of respect to, and due to their strong relationship with, Steve Parish’.

Liverpool going about things in the right way with Guehi pursuit

With Guehi into the final year of his contract and Liverpool going about their business in a respectful manner, that raises hope of Crystal Palace agreeing to a sale this month, provided the Reds can meet their asking price for the 25-year-old.

Even if the clubs shake on a deal, Richard Hughes would still need to convince the Eagles captain that he’d play regularly at Anfield, particularly with this season leading into next summer’s World Cup in North America.

While Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have formed an imperious centre-back partnership in L4, they could do with a new arrival coming in to add increased competition for a starting berth, and it shouldn’t be forgotten that the Frenchman’s contract situation shows little to no sign of being resolved before its expiry next June.

Our number 5 doesn’t have the most reliable track record when it comes to injury, either, so ending the transfer window with only three senior central defenders would be enormously risky from Liverpool.

It’ll therefore come as a huge relief to Reds supporters that the ball is finally rolling on a potential deal for Guehi, whose high-level experience and ‘peak’ age profile would make him an ideal acquisition to bolster our centre-back ranks for what’ll be another hectic season of pursuing multiple trophies.