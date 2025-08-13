Didi Hamann: Liverpool will be ‘laughing’ after one thing they’ve done in summer transfer window

(Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Didi Hamann has said that the Liverpool hierarchy will be ‘laughing’ over one particular piece of business they completed this summer.

Two weeks ago, the Reds completed the sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for a reported £65.5m (The Guardian), turning a profit on a player who cost an initial £37.5m to sign from FC Porto in January 2022 (£50m including add-ons).

Further reports indicated that, due to the inclusion of realistically achievable add-ons and a sell-on clause for a future transfer, the Merseyside giants could yet earn the best part of £90m from selling the Colombian, who’ll turn 29 in January.

Hamann: Liverpool will be ‘laughing’ after £65m Diaz sale to Bayern

In an interview with Austrian outlet Heute, Hamann took aim at the Bundesliga champions over how much they paid for the forward, not just in terms of the transfer fee but also his wages.

The former Liverpool midfielder (who also played for Bayern) said: “Diaz is a very good footballer, but what Bayern are doing isn’t a business model. Bringing in a 28-year-old for that amount of money and then paying him even more than he earned in England? Liverpool are laughing.”

Let’s hope Liverpool won’t regret selling Diaz this summer…

Having already had their attacking options lessened by the tragic death of Diogo Jota at the start of July, it may have seemed surprising that the Reds would sanction the exit of Diaz, who was our third-highest scorer last season with 17 goals.

However, with LFC having the opportunity to make a profit on a player whose resale value will almost certainly diminish from hereon, and for whom negotiations over a new contract hadn’t been going smoothly, the Anfield hierarchy may ultimately feel justified in cashing in on him this summer.

Liverpool fans will hope that Arne Slot hasn’t been left short in attack for the new campaign, particularly after Darwin Nunez’s move to Al-Hilal in recent days, but the ongoing pursuit of Alexander Isak suggests that efforts are being made to redress that imbalance.

By leaving off the back of a glorious season at a personal and collective level with a Premier League winners medal in his back pocket, Diaz has at least ensured that he departed with his reputation among Kopites firmly intact, and he’ll be warmly welcomed back on any future visits to L4.

Hamann most certainly feels that FSG made the right decision to part with the Colombian this summer – let’s hope the Reds don’t have cause to regret it over the coming months and years!