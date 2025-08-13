Exclusive: Premier League trio in the mix to sign Liverpool gem; exit is ‘increasingly likely’

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

One Liverpool youngster is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs in the final month of the transfer window, and an exit from Anfield could plausibly materialise before the 1 September deadline.

Having enjoyed a promising loan spell at Middlesbrough last term before an untimely injury, Ben Doak was given a runout in a few of the Reds’ pre-season matches over the past month, finding the net in the 4-1 win over Athletic Bilbao at Anfield last week.

However, the 19-year-old was an unused substitute in the Community Shield on Sunday and could find it difficult to earn regular minutes for LFC this season given that he’s competing with Mo Salah for a place on the right wing.

Liverpool open to selling Doak amid Premier League interest

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool will consider a permanent exit for the Scotland international this month, with that scenario becoming ‘increasingly likely’, and there’s a queue of suitors waiting to take full advantage.

Leeds are hoping to sign Doak for around £20m as they seek to bolster their attacking options, with their interest growing stronger.

West Ham are also keeping close tabs on the young Scot as they look to add pace and width to their forward line, with the east London outfit planning to make an approach to the Merseysiders soon.

Nottingham Forest are understood to be in contention as well, having been impressed by the teenager when he was on loan at Middlesbrough.

Everton and Wolves have cooled their previous interest in Doak, who was the subject of failed bids from Ipswich and Crystal Palace in January. Liverpool may yet consider using the forward in a potential swap deal with the Eagles as they pursue a move for Marc Guehi.

Monaco and Bologna are also monitoring the situation, although the Reds would prefer an outright sale to another loan exit for the Scottish forward.

Selling Doak for £20m would be smart business from Liverpool

Liverpool will surely be delighted to see such widespread interest in Doak, with the firm possibility that the interested Premier League trio could engage in something of a bidding war as they seek to win the race for his signature.

The Reds paid a mere £600,000 in compensation to Celtic when signing him as a 16-year-old in 2022, and with the youngster since making just 10 competitive appearances for us, to then sell him on for £20m or more would constitute remarkable business.

The teenager has earned glowing praise for his performances for Scotland over the past year, and with LFC now shorn of several forwards from last term for various reasons, some fans may be hoping that he’s retained as backup to Salah.

However, with little realistic prospect of Doak become a Liverpool regular, and with multiple top-flight clubs willing to pay a tidy fee for him, it makes pragmatic sense to take the money and allow him the opportunity to flourish elsewhere and get the game-time that his talents deserve.

In the likely event of the 19-year-old being sold this month, it’ll be fascinating to see which team eventually wins the race for his signature.