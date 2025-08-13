What Hugo Ekitike just did in Liverpool training should be illegal

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike has evidently not come to Liverpool to play second-fiddle to any other striker.

The France international started his first competitive fixture with the Reds with aplomb, scoring a superb goal in our Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace.

However, it remains to be seen just how much competition the former Eintracht Frankfurt man will face this term.

The Merseysiders continue to pursue a deal for £150m-valued Alexander Isak, but Newcastle are remaining firm on their “not for sale” position.

Hugo Ekitike continues to impress in Liverpool training

Any suggestion that the Swede is going to waltz into the Liverpool starting-XI should be laughed off. Not, to be 100% clear, due to a potential disparity in quality, but rather the lack of a proper pre-season.

Ekitike, by contrast, has already had plenty of time to work with the group and get used to Arne Slot’s way of thinking.

On that basis, we’d expect Isak – if Liverpool do manage to do a deal – to be gradually reintroduced to first-team minutes.

Regardless, it’s great to see our £69m summer signing looking really sharp in training and ready to embrace the challenge.

One clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) on the club’s official channel, showcases a remarkable bit of showboating in the first touch before Hugo Ekitike neatly placed his finish from close range.

Sweet Jesus, Hugo 😅pic.twitter.com/cKwYtnQzJF — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 13, 2025

Arne Slot is expecting to have to rely on Hugo Ekitike

Evidently, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot isn’t expecting to have Isak at his disposal anytime soon.

The Dutch head coach told the press that Ekitike’s early exit during the Community Shield clash was down to the lack of depth in the centre of the forward line.

In fairness, whilst there continues to be a lack of serious options in that department, keeping a relatively tight leash on the Frenchman’s minutes is absolutely the right call.

After all, our other central option in Luis Diaz (who featured primarily on the left flank) has gone off to Bayern. Cody Gakpo can play in the position, but Slot has proven to be far less willing to make that call than his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp.

That’s fine by us – the Dutchman looks infinitely better out wide.t

