‘From what I hear…’ – Lewis Steele shares exciting Guehi claim as Liverpool eye £35m ‘steal’

Images via Clive Mason/Getty Images and Lewis Steele on YouTube

Liverpool are now actively pursuing a move for Marc Guehi before the transer window closes on 1 September.

Paul Joyce broke the news on Tuesday that the Reds have entered into talks with Crystal Palace regarding the 25-year-old, with The Times journalist later reporting that Richard Hughes is now ‘advancing’ in negotiations over a potential swoop for £30m up front plus £5m in add-ons.

The Premier League champions are simultaneously targeting a move for Parma defender Giovanni Leoni as they seek to bolster their centre-back options by the end of the summer, with Arne Slot’s squad currently rather light in that area of the pitch.

Steele: Guehi believes he could challenge for Liverpool starting berth

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have formed a commanding partnership at the back for Liverpool, but according to Lewis Steele, Guehi wouldn’t simply be content to play second fiddle to that duo if he were to sign for the Reds.

The journalist posted on X: “One thought on Marc Guehi if he does sign for Liverpool: he is not coming to be the third-choice CB. From what I hear about his mentality, and see with his ability, he will believe he can challenge to be in that best XI. Given the ‘England international tax’, £35m is a steal.”

How does Guehi compare to Van Dijk and Konate?

As captain of the reigning FA Cup and Community Shield holders, and an England international with 23 caps to his name, Guehi would be justified in feeling that he’d be worthy of a regular starting berth for the Reds if he were to make the move to Anfield.

It’s hard to imagine that he’d be keen on joining Liverpool if he felt that he wouldn’t get the game-time that he desires, and when comparing his statistics last season to Van Dijk and Konate, it’s conceivable that he could immediately challenge for a starting berth if the transfer materialises.

As per FBref, the Crystal Palace captain completed more key passes and take-ons and won more tackles in 2024/25 than either of our starting centre-backs, along with making more interceptions than the Frenchman and winning a higher percentage of challenges than our skipper.

However, Guehi’s inferior returns for pass completion and aerial duel success highlight two areas where he can improve.

2024/25 statistics Marc Guehi Virgil van Dijk Ibrahima Konate Key passes 16 12 10 Successful take-ons 80% 60% 50% Tackles won 34 20 26 Interceptions made 28 56 17 % of challenges won 66% 59.1% 71.4% Pass completion 83.5% 91.6% 90.2% % of aerial duels won 54% 72.1% 71.8%

All in all, the above figures would suggest that he could genuine compete for a regular starting berth at Liverpool, and Steele’s insight into the 25-year-old’s self-confident mentality suggests that the England international would be a good fit for the Premier League champions.

Put simply, Hughes wouldn’t be in negotiations with Crystal Palace right now if he wasn’t convinced that the Eagles captain could be exactly what the Reds need.