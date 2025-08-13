Serie A commentator shares 7-word Giovanni Leoni claim that Liverpool fans will absolutely love

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been reliably informed that their club would be getting a future ‘star’ in Giovanni Leoni if they sign the Parma defender.

On Tuesday, The Times‘ Paul Joyce reported that the Reds are ‘pursuing an interest’ in the teenage centre-back, who’s widely regarded as one of the best young players in Europe in his position.

Florian Plettenberg has asserted that Richard Hughes is working on a potential deal for the 18-year-old in tandem with negotiations over a raid on Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi, with the Premier League champions eyeing two more defensive acquisitions to close out a hectic summer transfer window.

Adam Summerton heaps praise on Leoni

Leoni only made his Serie A debut nine months ago but is already earning rave reviews for his performances with Parma, and one well-placed observer has given the teenager a glowing endorsement.

Adam Summerton – TNT Sports’ primary commentator for its coverage of the Italian top flight – took to X to share a seven-word statement which’ll fuel excitement among Liverpool supporters in anticipation of the defender’s potential signing: ‘Leoni is going to be a star.’

What qualities would Leoni add to Liverpool if he signs?

That the Parma defender is being talked up so enthusiastically at just 18 years age (and with only 33 senior career appearances to his name) testifies to the huge impression that he’s made in such a short space of time.

A scouting report from Total Football Analysis has detailed how the teenager has already shown an aptitude for timely interceptions, breaking the line with intelligent passes, dominating in one-on-one defensive duels and reading the game impeccably while also displaying a cool head under pressure.

As per FBref, there are aspects to his game with plenty of room for improvement – for example, he ranked among the bottom 16% of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues last season for tackles won per 90 minutes – but such imperfections are to be expected for such a young an inexperienced player.

As someone who watches Italian football on a weekly basis, Summerton is perfectly placed to offer an informed judgement on players in Serie A; and for him to so emphatically state that Leoni will be a ‘star’ bodes wonderfully for Liverpool, should the Reds sign the youngster.

Even if the 18-year-old mightn’t go straight into challenging for a starting berth at Anfield, the LFC hierarchy evidently see something in him which has convinced them that the Italy under-19 gem will be an elite defender in future years.