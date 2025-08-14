(Video) Giovanni Leoni is on his way to Merseyside ahead of £26m Liverpool transfer

Image via @DiMarzio on X

Giovanni Leoni is literally on his way to Liverpool!

On Wednesday night, Fabrizio Romano reported (via X) that a deal has been agreed with Parma for the defender, who’ll go straight into Arne Slot’s squad for the new season rather than being loaned back out once the transfer is completed.

As per The Athletic, the Reds will pay a fee of around £26m for the 18-year-old, who’s been given permission to travel to Merseyside so that he can agree personal terms and undergo a medical, which is expected to begin today.

Leoni on his way to Liverpool

On Thursday morning, Sky Italy reporter Gianluca Di Marzio posted footage on X which shows Leoni arriving at an airport with his luggage prior to boarding a plane to Liverpool, with the teenager saying his goodbyes just before entering the departures terminal.

The centre-back will become the Reds’ third defensive signing of the summer transfer window after Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, with Arne Slot confirming to reporters earlier today that the two clubs have ‘agreed a deal’ for the Italian youngster.

Leoni transfer all but done – will Guehi be next?

With Leoni due to touch down on Merseyside in the next few hours, it’s plausible that – if there are no unexpected hitches – he could be officially announced as a Liverpool player tomorrow.

The Premier League opener will obviously come too soon for him to be involved, not just in terms of meeting a registration deadline but also because he won’t have trained with his new teammates, but a 10-day gap to our subsequent fixture against Newcastle will give him ample time to settle in, once the deal is confirmed.

Even with Joe Gomez coming back from injury, the teenager’s impending transfer is most welcome for Slot and the Reds, who are set to restore their complement of four senior centre-backs, thus ensuring that there’s adequate backup for both Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

It remains to be seen whether Marc Guehi will be added to that mix, with Liverpool having commenced negotiations with Crystal Palace earlier this week over a potential swoop for the 25-year-old (The Times).

For now, Kopites can look forward to the imminent arrival of Leoni, who despite his top-level inexperience is coming to Merseyside with one hell of a reputation in his homeland!

You can view the footage of Leoni at the airport below, via @DiMarzio on X: