Liverpool midfielder who ‘brings something unique’ leaves Anfield as club seal ‘priority’ target

One Liverpool player has today left the club for a season-long loan move, with the news being made official this afternoon after recent reports indicating that it had seemed likely.

Luca Stephenson featured in three of the Reds’ friendlies over the past month as Arne Slot handed a decent chunk of game-time to the defensive midfielder, who’s now heading back to familiar territory.

Stephenson rejoins Dundee United on loan from Liverpool

Dundee United confirmed on their official website that they have signed the 21-year-old on loan for the second successive campaign, with the youngster featuring 34 times for the Scottish Premiership side last term.

To say that Terrors manager Jim Goodwin is glad to have the Liverpool gem for another season would be an understatement, as he declared: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Luca back to Tannadice.

“He made a tremendous impact last season, not just in terms of performances, but in the mentality and energy he brought to the group every single day. Even when he was struggling physically, he gave everything for the badge – that tells you all you need to know about his character.

“Luca’s return was a priority for us this window – he brings something unique in terms of his leadership, versatility and understanding of how we want to play.”

Hopefully Stephenson will get plenty of minutes at Dundee United

Goodwin is quite right to laud Stephenson’s dedication to the Dundee United cause – in April, the 43-year-old revealed that the Liverpool loanee was playing with a double hernia for four months of last season.

That’s an extraordinary testament to the character of the young midfielder, who (fitness permitting) can expect to play regularly at Tannadice given the manager’s obvious admiration for him.

The Durham native will turn 22 next month and could be approaching a phase in his career where he’ll want to put down roots rather than being shunted from pillar to post – this is his third consecutive campaign going out on loan, albeit that he’s going back to an environment where he’s previously thrived.

The aim for Stephenson will be to make the most of his latest move to Dundee United and hopefully return to Liverpool next summer ready to forge a permanent place in the first-team setup at Anfield.

That could be difficult to achieve given the sheer competition for midfield places in Slot’s squad, but after his incredible feat of endurance and dedication at Tannadice last term, you can be sure that he’ll relish the challenge.

Everyone at Empire of the Kop wishes him all the best with his loan spell in Scotland – go and smash it, Luca!