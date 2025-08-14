Paul Joyce revelation will add to Liverpool fans’ delight about impending Giovanni Leoni transfer

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans eagerly awaiting the imminent arrival of Giovanni Leoni at Anfield have been given further cause for celebration by the ever-reliable Paul Joyce.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Wednesday night (via X) that the Reds have agreed a €35m (£30.1m) deal to sign the teenage defender from Parma, with the 18-year-old set to go straight into Arne Slot’s first-team squad rather than being loaned out for the season.

The Italian transfer reporter subsequently claimed that the youngster is due to arrive on Merseyside today ahead of his medical with the Reds, with the transaction looking like it’ll be completed imminently.

Man United and Newcastle attempted late Leoni transfer hijack

In a report for The Times on Wednesday night, Joyce revealed that two of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals had made last-ditch attempts to hijack our move for Leoni, but to no avail.

Manchester United and Newcastle ‘showed late interest’ in the Italian defender, who seems bound for Merseyside ‘provided that there are no late hitches’.

It’s added that such was LFC’s faith in the 18-year-old that ‘suggestions that he would be loaned back to Parma were never realistic’.

Leoni move all the more satisfying after rivals’ failed hijack

As if Liverpool signing Leoni – and duly covering off their lack of centre-back depth with one of the brightest young prospects in Europe – wasn’t enjoyable enough, to have seen off two domestic rivals in the race for his signature makes it all the more satisfying.

Man United had beaten us to the punch for another prodigious defender in Leny Yoro last year, so to get one up on them this time around will delight Kopites, who’ll also have wry smiles at Newcastle missing out due to the animosity which has developed among some fans online during the Alexander Isak transfer saga.

Although the Italian starlet is giving up a regular first-team place at Parma to likely serve as backup to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at Anfield, there isn’t the scope in Slot’s squad for him to be simply loaned straight back to his homeland.

The Frenchman and Joe Gomez have both had more than their fair share of injury troubles at Liverpool, so it’s not implausible that Leoni could be called up to step up for a prolonged period over the course of the season.

The teenager has previously cited the Reds captain as a role model to whom he aspires, and he may soon get the chance to play alongside the Dutch master on Merseyside – despite the best efforts of Man United and Newcastle!