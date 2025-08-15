How Liverpool reacted to allegation of racist abuse during Premier League opener

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool Football Club have released an official statement through the club website confirming their awareness of an alleged incident of racist abuse at Anfield.

The incident concerned one Liverpool fan and Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during the first half of action at L4.

The offending fan in question was swiftly dealt with by Merseyside police after the event was reported to officials.

How have Liverpool responded to Antoine Semenyo racism incident?

Liverpool released an official statement that contained the following: “Liverpool Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during our Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth.

“We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football.

“The club is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully.”

Police were spotted escorting the individual in question out of Anfield after Semenyo was spotted engaging with a fan during a throw-in situation.

The Liverpool supporter was seen gesticulating wildly from behind the hoardings whilst shouting at the Cherries footballer.

It remains to be seen how Merseyside Police will handle the event in question. If found guilty of racially abusing the 25-year-old, however, we hope that the harshest punishment will be enacted against the party in question.

Semenyo sends perfect message

We can only hope that the Ghana international has not been left traumatised by the incident.

His professional performance – with two goals against the defending Premier League champions – may suggest otherwise, but the impact of racist abuse should never be overlooked.

We’re certain Semenyo will be getting all the support he needs from his colleagues and manager at Bournemouth, of course.

Hopefully a few supportive words were shared by Liverpool staff and players after the full-time whistle.

We’re just utterly appalled that something so awful could happen at Anfield.

