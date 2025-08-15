What happened to Liverpool fan who racially abused Antoine Semenyo at Anfield

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Liverpool fan in question who is understood to have racially abused Antoine Semenyo has been ejected from Anfield.

The Bournemouth winger was sadly subjected to vile comments from an attending Liverpool supporter in the first half of action at L4.

On-pitch referee Anthony Taylor rightly brought play to a halt after the incident was reported, and relayed information to Andoni Iraola and Arne Slot.

Reporter Chris Williams relayed an image shared from Anfield by @gazzalfc09 on X (formerly Twitter), which appeared to show the offending fan being escorted out of the stadium.

From here on, we strongly suspect the individual in question will suffer a lengthy stadium ban and further police prosecution.

Ejected from Anfield and escorted by Merseyside Police. pic.twitter.com/mSLo0M4tfF — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) August 15, 2025

This is the racist incident I believe guy in wheelchair pic.twitter.com/GtVgkfRmPY — Alfie Luck (@Alfieluck99) August 15, 2025

It’s a huge shame, not least of all on an occasion where we’d honoured the memory of Diogo Jota following his tragic passing in the summer.

If ever there was a time to show unity and care for one’s fellow man – Friday was the day to do so.

Regardless, it goes without saying that racism will never have any place at Anfield or Merseyside. Quite frankly, it shouldn’t have any place across the globe in 2025.

The response from Antoine Semenyo couldn’t have been more emphatic – two goals to bring Andoni Iraola’s men back into contention for points.

Not to mention a firm ‘f*** you’ to racism in the game!

We’d like to once again extend a sincere apology to the Bournemouth winger for the atrocious abuse he suffered at Anfield.

The individual in question most certainly stands alone, but you won’t be walking alone in this instance, Antoine.

On to next week, and hopefully another three points for the mighty Reds!

