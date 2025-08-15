After medical booked: Liverpool insiders confirm another transfer could be sealed

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Paul Joyce now reports that Ben Doak could be the next Liverpool star to be sold this summer.

The Scotland international could yet follow in the footsteps of the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz in departing Anfield amid reported Bournemouth interest.

This follows the Reds having all but finalised a move for Geovanni Leoni (18) of Parma. The Italian centre-back arrived in England on Thursday and has, according to Fabrizio Romano, already completed the ‘main part of his medical’.

Liverpool could sell Ben Doak to Bournemouth

Paul Joyce and Paul Gorst now report on X (formerly Twitter) that talks have opened over a potential transfer for Doak this summer.

The fee being discussed appears to sit around the £25m mark, with the Merseysiders set to further bolster their transfer kitty.

Ben Doak has been withdrawn from Liverpool squad tonight for game with Bournemouth.

Bournemouth looking to seal deal of around £25m. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 15, 2025

Bournemouth are the latest club to take an interest in Ben Doak. Talks open over a potential £25m move to the south coast. Scottish winger won't be part of tonight's squad at Anfield as a result. Porto also credited with an interest. pic.twitter.com/RVAUJmC77Z — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) August 15, 2025

Whilst it’s no doubt a shame to use a talent of the former Celtic man’s quality, the sheer bulk of Liverpool’s expenditure in the current window naturally necessitates some sales.

Why do Bournemouth want to sign Ben Doak?

It comes as little surprise that Andoni Iraola’s men have taken a shining to Doak given that they’re set to lose versatile forward Dango Ouattara to Brentford.

Ultimately, it’s a chain of deals that may very well end up doing Liverpool a further favour, given that the Cherries star’s exit will help facilitate Yoane Wissa’s switch to Newcastle.

And the potential impact on our ongoing interest in Alexander Isak? Well, only time will tell on that front.

Doak would have struggled to compete with Mo Salah

The reality remains that, barring Mo Salah’s AFCON foray later this season, opportunities for regular minutes were likely to be sparse for Ben Doak.

On top of that, Arne Slot has already appeared to establish some hierarchy with the right wing position, tipping new signing Jeremie Frimpong to offer some valuable depth as and when required.

One might even dare say Dominik Szoboszlai would be considered for the position, in case Liverpool were to be lacking in appropriate depth at right-back.

Which Premier League sides are interested in Ben Doak?

Either way, as Empire of the Kop reported earlier this week, Doak was already considered a likely outgoing option in the summer window.

Fellow Premier League outfits Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Ham were thought to be keeping tabs on the young Scot.

But it seems like Bournemouth have stolen a march with this deal!

