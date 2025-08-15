Cameras catch what Hugo Ekitike did moments after scoring debut Liverpool goal

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike couldn’t have asked for a better start to his competitive Liverpool career.

The Frenchman followed up his goalscoring appearance against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield with a first-half goal against Bournemouth on Friday evening in his competitive Anfield debut,

The former Eintracht Frankfurt hitman got the rub of the green after a dribble past Marcos Senesi saw the ball bounce through the Cherries defender and into the path of the rampaging striker.

Ekitike let the ball take a bounce before sending goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic in the wrong direction with his close-range strike.

Hugo Ekitike pays tribute to Diogo Jota after Liverpool goal

We’ve got a feeling that Liverpool’s recruitment team have played yet another blinder in signing the former Bundesliga forward.

Two competitive games in the famous red shirt – two goals for the Reds’ new frontman.

After Ekitike had finished celebrating with his Liverpool teammates, the cameras caught the footballer holding up a ‘2’ and ‘0’ with his hands in honour of Diogo Jota.

HUGO EKITIKE! On his Premier League debut! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/loxFsjiwcR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2025

Hugo Ekitike pays tribute to Diogo Jota after scoring his first Premier League goal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DKFgtruz4i — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 15, 2025

How has Ekitike performed against Bournemouth?

It’s actually quite remarkable how comfortable Ekitike looks at Liverpool given the club could soon also be adding direct competition in Alexander Isak.

Assuming, of course, that an agreement can be struck with Newcastle ahead of deadline day!

Still, Sofascore have handed the 23-year-old a 7.9/10 rating (at the time of writing) after an impressive display over 60 minutes.

→ 1 goal

→ 1 assist

→ 1/2 dribbles completed

→ 1 big chance missed

→ 2 key passes

→ 1/6 ground duels won

→ 4/5 aerial duels won

→ Possession lost nine times

In truth, we think 7.9/10 is a little harsh given Ekitike’s involvement in both goals (even if Cody Gakpo did do most of the work for his effort).

But Arne Slot surely won’t have too many holes to poke into his first-choice striker’s opening competitive game at Anfield!

