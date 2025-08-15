Liverpool could get Marc Guehi transfer done imminently after financial incentive vanishes

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are still keen on bolstering their backline with the signing of Marc Guehi, even with Giovanni Leoni approaching a transfer to Merseyside.

The Italian centre-back reportedly travelled to England on Thursday to take part in a medical after the Reds agreed a fee with Serie A side Parma.

With Jarell Quansah having since signed for Bayer Leverkusen, however, and Ibrahima Konate still yet to put pen to paper on a contract extension – reinforcements are a must.

As such, both deals for Leoni and Guehi reportedly remain “on”.

Liverpool still yet to find an agreement on Marc Guehi’s valuation

According to sources close to Mark Brus at CaughtOffside, Crystal Palace are hoping to sell Guehi for around the £45m-50m mark.

This goes beyond the £35m-40m Liverpool are understood to value the England international at.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate that the Eagles will be looking to get a fair deal for a top international, the fact remains that his contract is set to expire next summer.

That said, we can certainly appreciate the fact that Oliver Glasner hardly has a lot of time left in the window to source a top-notch replacement.

Crystal Palace have lost Champions League incentive

We don’t mean to be brutal about this – and, to be clear, we absolutely sympathise with Crystal Palace fans after a CAS ruling ripped up their dreams of competing in the Europa League. Not to mention the possibility of securing a route into the Champions League for the 2026/27 season.

That said, the awful reality remains that the Selhurst Park-based outfit’s incentive for keeping Marc Guehi has gone up in smoke.

Assuming that a further appeal has little impact on their trade in competitions with Nottingham Forest, there’s less of a financial incentive attached to keeping the Englishman.

Champions League football – unless Palace can mount an unlikely push for top-tier European football through Premier League placement – looks to be off the table this season.

In which case, Palace’s best move, as Marc Parish has already indicated, is probably to sell the player and get some value back.

