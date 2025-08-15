Liverpool fans send 14-word message to Diogo Jota’s family immediately before Bournemouth clash

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s opening home game of the season was always going to feel like an emotionally charged occasion after the heartbreaking tragedy that befell Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva.

Following the disappointment of a disrupted minute’s silence for the Portuguese international in the Community Shield, however, it was pleasing to observe the moment well observed at L4.

Bournemouth’s travelling fans were impeccably respectful as fans took part in a temporary mosaic bearing the numbers of the footballing brothers.

Liverpool fans’ emotional message to Diogo Jota’s family

There was a separate heartfelt message sent to Diogo Jota’s closest family members, who were understood to have been in attendance for Liverpool’s Premier League opener.

James Pearce relayed the contents of one banner on X (formerly Twitter), which read: “Rute, Dinis, Duarte, Mafalda – Anfield will always be your home. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

It’s a message we wholeheartedly support here at Empire of the Kop, and we’d like to take another opportunity to extend our own heartfelt condolences to Rute and all of Diogo’s loved ones.

He’ll forever be our No.20.

Be patient with Arne Slot’s Liverpool

It’s worth bearing in mind that this will still be a Liverpool side in grieving.

Yes, they’re all well-compensated to do the job, yes, they’re professionals at the highest level of the sport. But that doesn’t for one second negate the fact that they’re still human beings who have developed deep connections with one another.

Diogo Jota’s passing will have cut deeply, and we have to acknowledge that it will be a factor this season – for better or worse.

Whatever happens, though, we know for a fact that everyone will be playing their hearts out for our No.20.

