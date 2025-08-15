Fabrizio Romano drops morning bombshell that catches Liverpool in its radius

Newcastle are reportedly set to advance on a deal for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

The Magpies remain set on the idea of bolstering their forward line amid what has been a turbulent transfer saga involving top-scorer Alexander Isak.

Meanwhile, Liverpool appear to be waiting for encouragement from Eddie Howe’s men before coming in with a second, improved offer.

Newcastle want to advance on Yoane Wissa transfer

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that with Dango Ouattara set to sign at Brentford, it should clear a path for Wissa to get his desired move to St James’ Park.

As such, the Magpies are understood to be ‘planning to advance’ with a deal for the 28-year-old forward ‘as soon as possible’.

🚨⚫️⚪️ Newcastle now planning to advance with Yoane Wissa deal as soon as possible after Brentford agreed Ouattara deal. Ouattara to sign at Brentford in next 24h, Wissa not even with the squad this weekend as he only wants to leave. Clear priority to #NUFC. pic.twitter.com/xECxAHiRTH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2025

Whether this potential move can help get the ball rolling with regard to Isak’s future remains to be seen.

As we’ve reported previously, Wissa looks to be a potentially fine addition to Newcastle’s squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.

However, Howe’s men were, rather understandably, looking for a statement signing to facilitate the potential exit of their Swedish international in the summer transfer window.

Where does this leave Alexander Isak and Liverpool transfer?

As far as raw numbers are concerned, the Brentford hitman is up there with the best the Premier League has to offer.

On that basis, you could forgive Liverpool fans for hoping that this would free Alexander Isak to get his dream move to L4 this summer.

Reports circulating around Newcastle’s movement in the transfer market, however, indicate that the northeast-based outfit is looking for a second offensive addition beyond Yoane Wissa.

As the Chronicle hints, the Bees star may simply be a quality replacement for Callum Wilson, with the Magpies needing a further elite addition to account for their No.14’s potential departure.

In that case, this saga could drag on a while yet before a clear resolution becomes apparent.

Just hopefully not beyond deadline day!

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile