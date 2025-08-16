Antoine Semenyo addresses Liverpool fans in first social post since racism incident

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo has shared an official post on social media following Friday night’s disappointing events.

A 4-2 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield still represented a personal high for the Ghana international, as he wowed audiences with a sensational brace against Arne Slot’s men.

But a long shadow was sadly cast upon the event after the Bournemouth winger was subjected to racial abuse in the first half.

Antoine Semenyo thanks Liverpool fans in post-Bournemouth message

It goes without saying that the entire Liverpool (and wider footballing) community stands in solidarity with Semenyo.

Speaking after the clash, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot told reporters: “This day should be about Diogo and how the tribute was, but we DEFINITELY need to address this, because it’s unacceptable in every football stadium.”

The Dutchman went on to praise the Cherries’ wide man’s character after enduring such a horrid event: “He’s [Semenyo] very strong mentally. With something like this happening… to get such a second-half performance… it sums up him as a person and a player.”

It goes to show just how remarkable Semenyo’s strength of character is, given that the Premier League attacker was keen to publicly thank Liverpool fans and players for their show of support.

Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever – not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together. To my @afcbournemouth teammates who supported me in that moment, to the @LiverpoolFC players and fans who showed their true… pic.twitter.com/6sNyv3vROK — Antoine Semenyo (@semenyo924) August 16, 2025

We’re still utterly mortified by the fact a supposed Liverpool “fan” could showcase such putrid views in the public sphere.

It goes without saying that we hope the full weight of the law is brought to bear against the individual.

We stand fully with Antoine.

Semenyo was racially abused by a Liverpool fan

Anthony Taylor was quick to pause the game once reports came through that Semenyo had been the subject of racial abuse.

The offending fan in question was then reportedly escorted out of the ground by Merseyside Police.

Liverpool Football Club were quick to release a statement about the incident after the full-time whistle, whereby they condemned racism and discrimination in the sport.

