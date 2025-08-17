Sky Sports spot worrying Marc Guehi interaction with Oliver Glasner amid Liverpool talks

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Marc Guehi will have set Liverpool fans’ brows up into the stratosphere after his actions following Crystal Palace’s draw with Chelsea.

The England international has been heavily linked with an Anfield switch in the summer transfer window.

The Merseysiders remain in need of a new senior centre-back, particularly with Ibrahima Konate’s future looking increasingly uncertain. Not to mention in light of Joe Gomez’s well-documented injury concerns at L4.

Marc Guehi blanks Oliver Glasner after Chelsea draw

Sky Sports footage caught Guehi apparently ignoring Palace head coach Oliver Glasner after the full-time whistle.

David Jones pointed out the incident during Sky’s coverage of Chelsea’s stalemate draw with the Eagles: “He’s [Glasner] calling him over here, you see Guehi look up.”

As Roy Keane was absolutely justified in pointing out, of course, the centre-back had endured a difficult 90 minutes in London.

He was notably at the centre of some controversy at Stamford Bridge, as Eberechi Eze’s free-kick goal was disallowed after the defender was adjudged to have unfairly interfered with the Chelsea wall.

“The player’s just had a tough match, he’s physically exhausted,” the former Manchester United midfielder spoke on Sky Sports.

“He’s walking off and the manager’s probably going, ‘Can I have a little chit-chat’ knowing that there’s talk about him leaving.

“As a player, you don’t want to get involved in that.”

🗣️ "It's like the new garlic bread" Roy Keane's thoughts on that Oliver Glasner and Marc Guehi interaction at full-time of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace… pic.twitter.com/Ntqh24Mvfy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 17, 2025

With that in mind, it’s fair to presume that his post-match behaviour isn’t totally (if at all) centred around Guehi’s future and ongoing Liverpool talks.

Liverpool still intent on signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

In fairness to the 25-year-old centre-back, he’s probably got quite a lot on his mind of late, irrespective of what’s happening on the pitch.

The Premier League champions continue to engage in negotiations with Crystal Palace, and it’s not yet clear if a breakthrough will be found.

That said, it seems like the two clubs aren’t a million miles away in terms of agreeing on a fair valuation for Guehi.

Ultimately, we can’t see a world in which the Eagles are prepared to allow such a valuable asset to leave on a free next summer when they can still cash in to great effect this summer.

Time will tell on that front!

