Official Liverpool announcement appears to be pending after Fabrizio Romano update

Liverpool continue to hold ‘talks’ with Crystal Palace over a transfer for Marc Guehi this summer.

The Merseysiders remain in clear need of defensive reinforcements ahead of deadline day on September 1.

Arne Slot’s men have added to their ranks with the signing of highly-rated Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni (18).

However, only Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez remain of the senior contingent following Jarell Quansah’s switch to Bayer Leverkusen.

Fabrizio Romano reports on Liverpool transfer talks for Marc Guehi

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Crystal Palace remain in negotiations over the futures of Eberechi Eze (Tottenham) and Marc Guehi (Liverpool).

Liverpool’s interest in the England international has been long-standing, with the club now expected to accelerate talks ahead of the window deadline.

🚨 Eberechi Eze starts today and same expected to happen for Marc Guehi, clear plan by Oliver Glasner. Negotiations for Eze to Tottenham remain advanced but deal not sealed yet, so Glasner wants to trust Eberechi. Talks also continue for Guehi to Liverpool but also not done. pic.twitter.com/PNThepDR8i — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2025

Could Marc Guehi stay at Crystal Palace this summer?

Oliver Glasner remains convinced that the pair in question remain committed to life at Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasner told the press (via BBC Sport): “There are a lot of rumours about Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, but they were 100% with this group… and they have proved that in a big way.”

But let’s be totally honest here – the former Bundesliga boss is hardly going to come out and say either are seriously tempted to change club allegiances this summer.

For one, it would seriously harm Palace’s hand at the negotiating table. Secondly, Glasner is perfectly entitled to hold out hope of the Eagles being able to hold on to Guehi for the remainder of his contract.

Whether the latter position is financially viable for the Premier League outfit, of course, is another matter entirely.

As Steve Parish has already indicated, the priority may very well be getting a fee for the defender with less than a year left on his contract.

Liverpool will sign Marc Guehi this summer

If one was a betting man, we’d be inclined to put good money on Marc Guehi pulling on the famous red shirt of Liverpool FC before the window closes.

Following the CAS ruling, which demoted Crystal Palace to the Europa Conference League, the incentive to keep the Englishman for the remainder of his contract has vanished.

There is no longer the possibility of Champions League football, and all the riches that come with it, at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

As we reported earlier this week, there seems to be a relatively minor disparity (around £5m-10m) between what Palace want for Guehi and what Liverpool are prepared to pay.

Regardless, we’re confident that this is a deal that the club will get over the line soon. So, expect an official announcement shortly!

