Fabrizio Romano relays significant comments that hint at Liverpool transfer development

Federico Chiesa may very well still have a future at Liverpool Football Club.

The Italian international certainly didn’t do his chances of prolonging his Anfield stay any harm with a decisive effort for the Reds in their 4-2 win over Bournemouth on Friday.

The former Fiorentina star came off the bench to restore the Merseysiders’ lead in the second half before Mo Salah capped off the game with the fourth goal of the night.

Federico Chiesa still on very good terms with Arne Slot

It’s natural for seemingly out-of-favour stars to feel a little miffed with the head coach for their lack of minutes.

Yet, after Liverpool secured their first three points of the 2025/26 Premier League season, both parties were clearly appreciative of one another.

Fabrizio Romano relayed comments made by Chiesa on X (formerly Twitter), whereby the Italian had dedicated his goal partly to Arne Slot.

🚨 Federico Chiesa: “My goal is also dedicated to Arne Slot. He’s always been great with me since day one”. “Even if I get only 10 or 15 mins, I must show I’m ready and able to do my best in order to play with this team”. pic.twitter.com/SS3y4Ialzz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2025

Interestingly, the Dutch coach was equally willing to extend an olive branch after full-time. The former Feyenoord boss told the gathered press: “Federico, when we needed him, I brought him in. 2-2. You need a number nine.

“We brought him in and he delivered – and that’s always positive for your future at the club.”

Will Liverpool sell Chiesa in the summer transfer window?

Reports coming out of the club indicate that Federico Chiesa’s chances of an exit from Liverpool this month are shrinking.

Atalanta, for instance, who were thought to be keen on the former Serie A sensation, have still yet to move on Ademola Lookman.

Regardless, however, our backup right winger’s public comments indicate he’s not willing to close the chapter on his Liverpool stint.

If he can continue to contribute when called upon, even in a limited capacity, it’s hard to imagine Slot being particularly keen to push him out the door either.

That’s especially the case whilst Liverpool continue to look in short supply of senior forwards.

On that basis, we also can’t see Chiesa being sold in the summer transfer window, as things currently stand.

Liverpool have already recouped significant funds

With the sales of players like Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, Liverpool have effectively bagged around £200m in player sales.

As such, there’s not an overwhelming need for the club to part ways with Chiesa. Certainly not without a shock mammoth offer coming our way.

We’re certainly not at any risk of losing ground on a prospective deal for Alexander Isak on the basis of funds yet to be accrued from player sales.

