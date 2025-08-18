‘Most likely…’ – Football finance expert predicts what’ll happen next with Isak transfer saga

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Every summer transfer window seems to be dominated by one player whose name is perennially at the forefront of the headlines, and this time around it’s Alexander Isak.

Liverpool have seen one bid to the tune of £110m swiftly rejected by Newcastle, who reportedly value the striker at £150m (The Guardian) as they seek to avoid cashing in on their top scorer from last season.

However, the 25-year-old has made no secret of his desire to leave St James’ Park for Anfield, and amid the ongoing standoff, it was no surprise that he played no part in the Magpies’ goalless draw at Aston Villa on Saturday.

To make the transfer saga even more compelling, Newcastle and Liverpool face each other in their next fixture a week from today, when Isak is set to be the headline act even if he doesn’t set foot on the pitch.

Finance expert backs Liverpool to (eventually) sign Isak

Stefan Borson, a former financial advisor to Manchester City, believes that the Reds will ultimately get their man before the 1 September deadline, but it won’t happen until after next Monday’s showdown at St James’ Park.

He told Football Insider: “I guess we’ve got to a point now where I think probably most likely, if you were betting on it, you’d say Liverpool put forward a deal that’s sort of £125m plus a load of add-ons, some easy and some not easy, and it gets done after the Newcastle v Liverpool game and he joins Liverpool.

“It just depends on the hardball that Newcastle want to play as an organisation as much as anything. I do think Liverpool are in a good position in respect of the player because he’s made it very difficult for Newcastle.

“I think if we’d have looked at it at the start of the summer, you’d have said Liverpool will have to pay close to £150m. If he does end up going now, I think they have successfully chipped off £10-15m of his fee.

“It’s made it very difficult to reintegrate because of the stance that he’s taken, and the way Newcastle do not believe they can even play him right now. As I say, I think it’s most likely that he goes, but I don’t think it’s certain.”

Will Liverpool get Isak deal done before summer deadline?

With the transfer window closing two weeks from today, the Isak situation will come to a head soon, one way or the other.

The timing of the Newcastle v Liverpool fixture has added a crucial dimension to the whole saga, with the Magpies understandably reluctant to do any business before that clash in seven days’ time.

If that game passes without the 25-year-old making an appearance, though, it’s plausible that the St James’ Park hierarchy could accept that, if a reconciliation is unlikely, it may be in their best interests in the long run to take the money for a player who’s currently in limbo.

It may also need a move to the northeast for Yoane Wissa to happen before Howe’s side sanction a sale for Isak, but with Brentford continuing to stand firm over their forward, Anfield chiefs may need to remain patient in their own attempts to lure the Swedish striker.

A lot could still happen in two weeks, though, so Liverpool fans needn’t fret too much just yet. Even once the Newcastle match is out of the way, there’s still six days remaining for Richard Hughes to potentially broker a deal with the northeast club.

If it ends up being for less than the Magpies’ reported asking price, then the wait will have been worth it.