Supercomputer predicts where Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City will finish in Premier League title race

A supercomputer has now predicted that Liverpool are the most likely team to win the Premier League title in the 2025/26 season.

This follows a raft of wins for the Merseysiders (4-2 vs Bournemouth), Arsenal (1-0 vs Manchester United), and Manchester City (4-0 vs Wolves).

The results in question leave Arne Slot’s side fourth in the table, behind on goal difference to the Sky Blues, Tottenham and promoted outfit Sunderland.

Opta predict Liverpool will beat Man City and Arsenal to Premier League

It goes without saying that it’s still very, very early days in the campaign. We’re sure to have a much clearer picture of each team’s capabilities after each side’s opening 10 games of action in the English top-flight.

That said, as things currently stand, Opta’s supercomputer has granted Liverpool a 29.7% chance of retaining the Premier League title this term.

Premier League teams Chances of winning the Premier League title Liverpool 29.7% Arsenal 28% Manchester City 21.7%

The next competitor is Chelsea in fourth place with a stark drop-off in odds at 5.5%.

Could Liverpool’s goals and Arsenal’s defence decide the title?

Liverpool, evidently, have some issues to iron out if they’re to retain a first league title since the 1980s.

Defensive concerns are right at the top of the agenda, although there is some hope that the return of Ryan Gravenberch at the base of midfield will at least partly mitigate this.

Over at Arsenal, goals seem to remain in short supply, in contrast. Though it remains to be seen whether summer signing Viktor Gyokeres can help bridge the gap.

If the Swede is successful in that department, Slot’s men could have a big problem on their hands.

Newcastle and Arsenal could see Liverpool’s odds tumble

Whilst we firmly adhere to the rule that we can’t judge a team’s title credentials after only a handful of games, we may get a decent indication from Liverpool’s next two fixtures.

Newcastle play host to the Premier League champions next Monday, before Arsenal pay a visit to Anfield on the Sunday of that week.

The Magpies may be without striking centre-forward Alexander Isak, but it’s fair to assume St James’ Park will be an absolute cauldron for that very same reason.

On that basis, if we emerge with four points from both ties, we’d consider that a healthy points tally to take into the remainder of the campaign.

Fail to do so, of course, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see Liverpool take a tumble down the rankings in the Opta supercomputer’s calculations.

