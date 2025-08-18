New report breaks big Marc Guehi update for Liverpool amid transfer talks

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Inter Milan are now reportedly monitoring Marc Guehi’s situation at the tail-end of the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether the Serie A giants will provide serious competition to Liverpool for the Crystal Palace defender’s signature.

Either way, the Reds hold a sizeable advantage in negotiations, given the centre-back is understood to be especially keen on an Anfield switch.

Could Inter Milan beat Liverpool to Marc Guehi transfer?

Ahad Shaukat over transfer news connoisseurs CaughtOffside now reports that Cristian Chivu’s side have identified Guehi as a target for 2026.

That’s unsurprising to hear, of course, given that the England international’s current contract is set to expire in less than a year’s time.

Otherwise, one might imagine a price-tag in the region of £40m (or the £40m-45m Palace are looking for) would seriously deter Inter Milan.

We still have serious doubts, however, over the Italians’ ability to beat out Liverpool interest, regardless of whether there’s a deal to be done this summer or in the next.

Ultimately, we’re still pretty confident that Liverpool can get a deal for Guehi over the line. That’s increasingly so after the CAS ruling on Crystal Palace’s membership of the Europa League this term didn’t go in their favour.

Why would Inter Milan need Marc Guehi?

You could forgive Inter for having one eye on the market given the ongoing links with starting centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

Both Chelsea and Newcastle, for instance, have been listed as reported suitors for the 26-year-old defender.

So, there’s every chance the Serie A side could be in need of reinforcements next summer if interest in their defensive stalwart escalates.

Liverpool are still in talks over Premier League transfer

As far as we understand the situation here at Empire of the Kop, Liverpool are still locked in talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of Marc Guehi.

Ultimately, this is an area of the pitch we can’t really afford to skimp out on.

Even with Giovanni Leoni having completed his £26m move from Parma, Arne Slot can only rely on three senior centre-backs in 2025/26 between Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

A further defensive signing is a clear necessity – otherwise, we’re risking a defensive collapse of the kind of magnitude that hasn’t been seen since the 2020/21 campaign.

