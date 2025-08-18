BBC confirm fresh Isak snub in brutal Liverpool transfer reminder for Newcastle

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Things are not looking up for Newcastle and their hopes of reintegrating Alexander Isak.

As expected, the Magpies’ hitman is not expected to represent the northeast-based outfit at the Professional Footballers’ Association’s awards gala this coming Tuesday, as reported by the BBC’s Sami Mokbel.

The snub-to-be comes amid an ongoing strike from the player amid Liverpool’s clear interest in his services this summer.

Arne Slot’s men have already been rebuffed once after an official bid around the £110m mark was soundly rejected.

Bridges have been burnt between Alexander Isak and Newcastle

Whatever one makes of the ongoing Alexander Isak transfer saga, the fact remains that it looks unlikely the Swede will repair his relationship with the Champions League side.

Yes, history is littered with examples to the contrary – not least of all, from a Liverpool perspective, the infamous Luis Suarez u-turn a year before he accepted a move to Barcelona.

However, there’s a growing sense that this isn’t just a case of a player throwing his toys out of the pram.

Regardless of whether or not neutral commentators feel the striker or the club is in the right, it seems apparent that both sides feel reasonably let down in the process.

Eddie can keep up talk of reintegration, but given the very public nature of Isak’s fallout with Newcastle, how on earth can ex-Real Sociedad star be expected to calmly walk back in like nothing happened?

A reminder that only a Liverpool transfer matters to Isak

Just as football clubs are entitled to act in their own self interest, so are the players.

We’ve all been there – feeling hurt and let down after a beloved star cherished by the club fanbase has their head turned by a domestic or European rival.

It was far from funny – and downright inexplicable at times – to see Trent Alexander-Arnold tempted away by Real Madrid last term.

But the fact remains that Alexander Isak is willing to move heaven and earth to secure a move to Liverpool, and it’s within our power to grant Newcastle a club record fee for the striker’s services.

It’ll hurt to lose the footballer, no question about it. But it’s part of the natural cycle of football.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile