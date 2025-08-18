Crystal Palace lining up potential Guehi replacement as Liverpool double down on transfer stance

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace may be taking a tentative look towards the possibility of life after Marc Guehi amid Liverpool’s ongoing interest in the defender.

The two clubs remain in negotiations over a potential transfer involving the 25-year-old (Fabrizio Romano), whose contract at Selhurst Park is set to expire next summer.

The Reds have yet to table a formal offer for the Eagles captain, though, and the FA Cup holders are also having to contend with interest from Tottenham Hotspur in Eberechi Eze (Sky Sports).

Palace eyeing potential Guehi replacement from France

On Monday afternoon, The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney reported that Crystal Palace are considering a move for Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet amid the ongoing speculation over Guehi’s future.

While that might seem like encouraging news for Liverpool, there’s a risk that they could miss out on the England international because of an impasse between them and the south London club.

The Anfield hierarchy are determined not to pay any more than £35m for the Eagles defender, whose employers aren’t budging from their £45m valuation. As it happens, the Reds’ price point matches Rennes’ valuation of their 20-year-old centre-back.

Liverpool might need to compromise if they want to sign Guehi

Liverpool under FSG aren’t known for being lulled into paying more than they believe a player to be worth, which could diminish the likelihood of a move for Guehi taking place if they’re refusing to pay Palace’s asking price.

However, given the alarming defensive deficiencies which have dogged the start to the Reds’ season, an extra £10m doesn’t seem overly prohibitive to pay for the 25-year-old, even when considering that he could be able as a free agent next year.

If the Merseysiders truly want to sign the England international, they might have to be prepared to meet the Eagles halfway and potentially see if they can strike a £40m agreement, which could be enough to sway the Selhurst Park hierarchy if Spurs don’t clinch a deal for Eze in the meantime.

Aside from the leadership qualities that Guehi brings to Palace, they’d be all the more reluctant to lose their captain as they embark on their maiden European campaign, for which Oliver Glasner will no doubt be eager to have as extensive a squad as possible to cope with the added fixture commitments.

The Eagles might be casting an eye to one of Ligue 1’s brightest young defenders in Jacquet, but Liverpool may still need to conjure up a particularly enticing offer if they’re to persuade the south Londoners to part with their inspirational skipper…and the clock is ticking.