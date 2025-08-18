Transfer ‘expected to accelerate’: Fabrizio Romano drops overnight Liverpool bombshell

Kostas Tsimikas is reportedly nearing an exit from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

There is a growing acceptance for the Greek international that minutes will be hard to come by following the addition of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

On top of that, despite prior reported interest from Atletico Madrid, it seems increasingly likely that Andy Robertson will stay put.

Fabrizio Romano says Kostas Tsimikas is likely to leave Liverpool

Tsimikas is now understood to be ‘prepared to leave’, given that it will likely be slim pickings for minutes as the third-choice left-back.

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Liverpool would also consider a loan deal for the 29-year-old.

🚨 Kostas Tsimikas exit, expected to accelerate as Liverpool could also open to potential initial loan proposals. The left back is prepared to leave as Kerkez and Andy Robertson will be the LBs for Arne Slot. pic.twitter.com/KycSz2HfO8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2025

Empire of the Kop reported last week that the former Olympiakos footballer was prepared to part ways with the club after being left out of the squad against Crystal Palace.

Being likewise omitted from the squad that faced Bournemouth last Friday will surely have only further entrenched this viewpoint.

Intriguingly, Tsimikas has been linked with Nottingham Forest in the window, and the Tricky Trees still have yet to reinforce the position.

Liverpool have made over £200m in sales

Liverpool have already exceeded £200m in player sales without needing to lift a finger over the future of the Greek fullback.

That’s been helped in no small part by big fees for the likes of Darwin Nunez (£46.2m) and Luis Diaz (£65.5m). Not to mention some shrewd business from Richard Hughes, with the club set to squeeze £25m out of Bournemouth for Ben Doak.

So let’s be absolutely clear here: we’ve spent good money on incomings, but the club still has plenty of wiggle room left to make a further big splash in the market.

Could that be a £100m-plus (likely closer to Newcastle’s valuation of £150m) for Alexander Isak? We’ll have to just wait and see.

