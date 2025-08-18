Arne Slot could be left sweating over one Liverpool player after official announcement on Monday

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans’ excitement at the start of a new season may soon be tempered by the first of three international breaks in the autumn.

The Reds have only just gotten their Premier League campaign underway, but two weeks from now, most of Arne Slot’s squad will be jetting off around Europe and further afield to represent their countries.

Many of those will hope to feature at the World Cup next summer, when Argentina will descend upon the USA as they seek to retain their crown.

Mac Allister named in Argentina squad

Albiceleste head coach Lionel Scaloni has named his provisional squad for their upcoming qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador, and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is included.

The 26-year-old was omitted from his country’s most recent matches in June due to an issue he incurred towards the end of the Reds’ title-winning season, the effects of which continued into preparations for the new campaign.

Our number 10 had his involvement for pre-season heavily curtailed, having been introduced off the bench in the Community Shield and only returning to the starting XI in the win over Bournemouth on Friday.

Liverpool could do without international break injuries!

International breaks can always be a nervy time for club managers who are left praying that none of their players will come back injured, and Slot may be especially on edge over Mac Allister’s prospective involvement for Argentina.

The world champions have already booked their place at next summer’s finals in the USA, and the Liverpool midfielder is only now getting up to speed after missing a large chunk of pre-season.

Everyone of a Reds persuasion will be hoping that Scaloni might take the opportunity to hand minutes to less familiar midfielders to audition for a starting berth at the World Cup in 10 months’ time, with the Anfield star already a proven figure in the Albiceleste line-up.

With Ryan Gravenberch finally set to be available for next week’s trip to Newcastle, the last thing Slot will want is for his imperious midfield partnership to be broken up again by an untimely injury to either of the duo on international duty in September.

Fingers crossed that Mac Allister and any of his teammates who get their country’s call next month will return to Merseyside unscathed!

You can view the Argentina squad in full below, via their national team’s official X account @Argentina: