Roy Keane disagrees with Gary Neville over Liverpool Premier League prediction

(Photos courtesy of Sky Sports & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Year after year, it always amazes Liverpool fans that so few pundits are keen to back to the Reds in a Premier League title race.

So it shouldn’t really come as any shock that former Manchester United favourites Gary Neville and Roy Keane have both backed Arne Slot’s men to fall short of Arsenal this term.

Both Sky Sports pundits predicted that the Merseysiders would finish second in 2025/26.

Roy Keane disagrees with Gary Neville on Liverpool transfers

As things currently stand, we’re looking a little bare in the forward positions following the departures of Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich) and Darwin Nunez (Al-Hilal).

With that in mind, it’s perhaps unsurprising that most pundits seem to agree that if Liverpool manage to sign Alexander Isak this summer – the title is theirs for the taking.

Gary Neville espoused this particular view on his eponymous post-match podcast with Sky Sports, telling Martin Tyler: “You know, I’m going to be asked to go on Monday Night Football tomorrow night and make a prediction of who will win the league.

“I’m probably going to say Arsenal again because I’ve said them in the last three seasons.

“But honestly, I think Liverpool with Isak coming in could easily win the league if they settle those two fullbacks down and they get Gravenberch back. They could easily win this league by five, six, seven points.”

Someone might need to remind the former fullback about the definition of insanity…

But perhaps the most intriguing thing to come out of the weekend’s batch of fixtures was Roy Keane’s twist on the transfer narrative.

Following Manchester United’s 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal, the Irishman told David Jones on Sky Sports: “I think if Liverpool get a centre-half in, I would then go with Liverpool [to win the Premier League].”

Is signing Marc Guehi more important than Alexander Isak transfer?

For what it’s worth, we do think Neville makes an important point about the need for Liverpool to sign Isak.

From our perspective, three high-quality senior attackers – in Mo Salah, Hugo Ekitike, and Cody Gakpo – won’t cut it this year. That’s even accounting for the additional availability of Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha (16).

Our Dutch left winger needs competition on the flank, and Arne Slot has already voiced his concerns over Liverpool’s potential over-reliance on Ekitike this season.

That’s not to dismiss Roy Keane’s view on the matter, by the way. The Sky Sports pundit is on the money in mentioning our ongoing need for a new centre-back.

It’s yet another position that’s looking a little on the light side, with only Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Giovanni Leoni available as senior options. And we may be stretching the definition of “senior” with our latest summer signing.

If we want play it safe, we need to address both positions in the market before the summer window closes on September 1.

Whether that makes Marc Guehi more of a priority than Isak, however, is difficult to determine.

