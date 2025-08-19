‘It’s horrible’ – Alan Shearer bemoans Alexander Isak transfer saga ahead of Liverpool clash

Image via The Rest Is Football

Alan Shearer has described the situation surrounding Alexander Isak as ‘horrible’ and a ‘nightmare’.

The Newcastle forward is reportedly pushing for an exit from the club amid interest from Premier League champions Liverpool this summer.

Eddie Howe’s side have already turned down an offer believed to be in the region of £110m for the Sweden international (The Guardian) and the Reds are yet to return with an improved offer.

Isak, meanwhile, trained with his former club Real Sociedad earlier this summer (BBC Sport) before returning to the North East where he has trained away from his teammates.

“I wish I knew. It’s such a s***** situation for everyone,” Shearer said, speaking to The Rest Is Football podcast (via Newcastle World), when asked how the ongoing situation is affecting the Toon Army. “I heard Eddie Howe saying the situation is no different to what it was three or four weeks ago, which is a nightmare.

“It’s horrible for Newcastle because they need two centre-forwards in for them to even contemplate letting him go. If they do let him go, how much?”

Newcastle are in a really difficult situation at the moment.

They cannot let a striker who scored 27 goals and provided six assists in 42 appearances last term (across all competitions) leave the club without a suitable replacement, but also need to realise that he simply does not want to play for them anymore.

They are going to receive a whopping transfer fee if he does leave St. James’ Park – £150m according to one source – but Howe and Co. clearly want to find his replacement first.

It’s not nice for any club to see a player actively seek a way out of the club, but this is nothing new in the modern era.

The transfer window will slam shut at 7pm on September 1 so time is ticking for a deal to be struck between the two clubs.

Liverpool travel to face Newcastle on Monday looking to make it two wins from two in the Premier League.