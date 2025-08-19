‘The reality is’ – Alexander Isak expresses frustration in powerful social media post

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has taken to social media to provide an update on his current situation after being named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The Newcastle forward, who is currently training away from his teammates amid ongoing interest from Premier League champions Liverpool, uploaded a message to his Instagram story (as relayed by The Athletic’s @JamesPearceLFC on X).

Isak claims he did not attend the PFA ceremony due to ‘everything going on’ – explaining ‘it did not feel right’.

The former Real Sociedad man then makes his feelings clear about promises being broken from those at Newcastle and insists his relationship with the club ‘can’t continue’.

It’s now abundantly clear, if it wasn’t already, that the 25-year-old simply does not want to play for the St. James’ Park-based outfit again.

He is pushing for a move to Merseyside – with Liverpool already having an offer of £110m rejected earlier this summer (BBC Sport).

With a lot of rumours circulating and some Newcastle supporters becoming frustrated with Isak, the player clearly felt he had to share his version of events.

‘Change is in the best interest of everyone’ according to the forward – so let’s see what happens in the coming days.