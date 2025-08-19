‘It was amazing’ – Hugo Ekitike just loved one thing Liverpool fans did at Anfield on Friday

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike is already a smash hit among Liverpool supporters, judging by the sights and sounds of Anfield on Friday night!

The £69m summer signing from Eintracht Frankfurt has had a fine start to his Reds career, scoring in both of his first two competitive games for the club and netting the Premier League champions’ opening goal of the new top-flight campaign in the 4-2 win over Bournemouth.

After that strike and throughout the rest of the match, the 23-year-old was serenaded by the home fans as his name was sung to the tune of ‘Do The Conga’, a chant which has been greatly appreciated by the French striker.

Ekitike loved hearing Liverpool fans chanting his name

Ekitike has been speaking to liverpoolfc.com as he reflected on his official Anfield debut, and he thanked the LFC faithful for bursting into song after he scored.

The Reds’ number 22 said: “I heard the song when I was [in the] corner. It was amazing. I’m very grateful and I want to hear it louder next time! It was fun.

“I’ve been a bit lucky with the touch. I tried to [nutmeg] the defender but the ball came back and then I was alone.”

As much as he enjoyed taking the supporters’ acclaim, Ekitike was keen to pay tribute to the late Diogo Jota in how he marked his goal, saying: “The celebration [was] for Diogo because I think it was an important day for him and his family and for the crowd. Obviously we were celebrating him.”

The Ekitike chant could get plenty of airing at Anfield, based on current form!

It definitely hasn’t taken Ekitike long to be awarded a catchy chant by the Anfield faithful, and if his start to life at Liverpool is a sign of things to come, we’ll be hearing a lot more of it in the coming weeks, months and years!

Alan Shearer has heaped praise on the 23-year-old’s early performances on Merseyside, declaring that the Frenchman has made a ‘very, very promising start‘ at his new club – not a bad endorsement at all from the Premier League’s all-time top scorer.

His tribute to Diogo Jota by signalling the number 20 with his fingers will also help to endear the new signing to Reds fans, who’ll no doubt have appreciated the heartfelt gesture.

Ekitike couldn’t have asked for a better way to begin his Liverpool career, and if he can make a similar impact in the upcoming games against Newcastle and Arsenal, he’ll have already paid off a substantial chunk of his transfer fee.

The early signs from the 23-year-old are hugely encouraging, and hopefully he’ll provide the Anfield faithful with plenty more reasons to break into the chant bearing his name!