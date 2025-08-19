‘What a player!’ – Ben Foster couldn’t believe ‘ridiculous’ Mo Salah moment against Bournemouth

Images via Michael Steele/Getty Images and Ben Foster - The Cycling GK

Death, taxes and Mo Salah scoring on the opening weekend of a Premier League season – some things in life are inevitable.

When the Egyptian found the net in stoppage time to put the seal on Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Bournemouth on Friday night, it made him the first player in the division’s 33-year history under its current guise to score 10 times on matchday one of a campaign.

The Reds’ number 11 finally put the result beyond doubt as he cut inside the helpless James Hill and took two touches to set himself before drilling a right-footed shot low into the far corner of the Cherries’ net.

Foster left in awe of ‘ridiculous’ Salah goal

Speaking on the Football Fill In as he reviewed the opening weekend of the Premier League season, Ben Foster heaped praise on Salah for the mastery of that finish at Anfield.

The ex-Manchester United goalkeeper gushed: “Mo Salah, touch, bang with his right foot. I’m thinking, ‘How are you touch-banging with your weak foot and just drilling it in the corner like that?’ What a player! Honestly, ridiculous.”

Salah proved on Friday that class is permanent

Prior to his stoppage-time strike, the Egyptian had actually been having a quiet night by his standards, losing three out of five duels, completing just 60% of his passes and posting an xG of 0.26 (Sofascore), which was well below his 2024/25 average of 0.67 per 90 minutes (FBref).

However, a man who’d already become Liverpool’s third-highest scorer of all time on 245 goals could always be trusted to come up with one decisive moment of magic, and so it proved as he finally ended any doubt over the result of a rollercoaster match.

Salah had come in for criticism over his subued performance in the Community Shield the previous weekend, in which he missed his penalty in the shootout defeat to Crystal Palace, but on Friday he proved that class truly is permanent.

Our number 11 scored in each of the Reds’ first three matches of last season, a feat we’d dearly love to see him repeating this August, especially with our next two games pitting us against Newcastle and Arsenal.

No wonder Foster was so enthralled by the Liverpool winger’s finish against Bournemouth the other night – when he can dispatch goals like that with his weaker foot, it’s a sign of a truly elite forward, one who we’re extremely lucky to have at Anfield!