Four Liverpool players named in PFA Premier League Team of the Year

(Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

At tonight’s PFA awards, four Liverpool players have been named in the Premier League Team of the Year.

In a year which saw Liverpool win their 20th league title, there were a number of Reds player who were in with a shout to make the XI after superb individual campaigns.

The four who have been selected are captain Virgil van Dijk, midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch as well as top goalscorer Mo Salah.

All four players contributed to Liverpool’s success in their own way and will be hungry for more of the same this time around.

Van Dijk and Salah both signed new deals with the Anfield-based outfit in April of this year after lengthy negotiations while Mac Allister and Gravenberch were signed during the same transfer window in 2023.

When any of these players are missing from the starting XI their absence is felt and there’s no doubt that they will be regular starters again under Arne Slot this season.

Ryan Gravenberch was suspended for our opening Premier League game against Bournemouth on Friday but is in contention to return against Newcastle on Monday.

Nottingham Forest had two representatives in the form of goalkeeper Matz Sels and Chris Wood.

Arsenal had a trio of players included in the form of William Salina, Gabriel and Declan Rice.

The other players included were new Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth) and Liverpool-linked forward Alexander Isak who is continuing to force a move away from Newcastle.

Check the team below via @BBCMOTD on X: