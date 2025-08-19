“I’m told…” – Journalist issues Isak update as ‘banker’ transfer now at risk of collapse

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s chances of signing Alexander Isak this month could hinge significantly on the fate of another prospective transfer.

Amid the striker’s standoff with Newcastle, he’s expected to snub the PFA Player of the Year awards tonight despite being nominated for the prize off the back of his 27-goal season with the Magpies last time out.

His attempts to force through a move to Anfield this summer have seen him frozen out by Eddie Howe, whose side could face transfer frustration of their own in relation to Yoane Wissa.

On Monday night, Sky Sports reported that there’s been ‘no new contact’ between the Tynesiders and Brentford in recent days, nor has any ‘new bid’ been put on the table for the DR Congo attacker.

Newcastle unlikely to sell Isak unless they sign Wissa

Journalist Craig Hope has been fielding questions on X regarding the Isak transfer situation, and he was aske by one follower if the Swedish striker’s future was directly related to that of Wissa.

The reporter replied: ‘Isak’s future is directly related to any striker coming in (or not). Wissa has been seen as the banker for a few weeks, which is why NUFC have waited. If Wissa does not happen, the chances of Isak going reduce dramatically. Liverpool are watching closely, I’m told.’

In response to another follower, Hope stated that Newcastle signing the Brentford forward ‘does not equal’ a move to Anfield for the Magpies’ number 14.

Who (if anyone) blinks first in Isak and Wissa transfer standoffs?

With the Magpies yet to seriously push hard for Wissa despite him removing all links to his current club on social media, Liverpool could face continued frustration over their pursuit of Isak.

Both forwards have made it unmistakably clear that they want the transfers with which they’ve been heavily linked, but they need the various clubs to play ball if those moves are to materialise.

The clubs themselves will rightly do what they feel is best for them rather than simply pandering to the players’ wishes, and all Richard Hughes can do for now is continue working in the background in preparation for the right time to strike for the Swedish marksman.

Liverpool just need to be ready to make their move for Isak in case there is a breakthrough in Newcastle’s pursuit of Wissa over the coming days, and we suspect that FSG are recoiled in waiting to pounce on any opportunity to go in with a second bid for the 25-year-old.

The Swede is unlikely to join the Reds prior to their trip to St James’ Park next Monday, but there’s still time enough for the saga to finally come to a crescendo before the transfer deadline on 1 September.