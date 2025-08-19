Report: Liverpool could sanction three more exits this month; no fewer than nine clubs interested

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool confirmed the sale of teenage forward Ben Gannon Doak to Bournemouth on Monday, and a few more youngsters could be on their way out of Anfield before the transfer window closes.

As is usually the case towards the end of the summer, certain players whose immediate first-team prospects at a club are minimal will be sought by suitors from elsewhere for a possible loan deal prior to the deadline.

It therefore comes as no great surprise that several players from the Reds’ academy ranks are now being touted for temporary exits over the next few days.

Liverpool considering loan offers for three youngsters

On Tuesday morning, James Pearce reported in the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic that Liverpool are considering loan approaches for Lewis Koumas, James McConnell and Kaide Gordon.

The Championship quartet of Sheffield United, Hull City, Wrexham and Preston North End are all interested in the Wales striker, who’d also attracted interest over a permanent transfer earlier this summer.

The midfielder also has four suitors in the form of West Bromwich Albion, Oxford United, Hull and Sturm Graz; while the 20-year-old winger is being sought by Swansea City and Derby County.

All three could do with regular minutes away from Liverpool this season

It was notable that none of that trio played for Liverpool’s under-21 side in their 4-2 defeat to Leicester in their first Premier League 2 match of the new season, although McConnell has been involved with the first-team squad and is still working his way back from an ankle injury.

Even with the Reds tragically losing Diogo Jota last month and selling Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Doak, the chances of either Koumas or Gordon breaking into Arne Slot’s attack in 2025/26 appear slim, and the duo would likely need to go out on loan if they’re to play regularly in the coming months.

The Wales international saw plenty of game-time at Stoke last term and, despite a subdued return of six goals in 49 games for the Potters, will probably get another opportunity in the Championship.

Unfortunately for Gordon, he saw little action in loan spells at Norwich and Portsmouth in 2024/25, with a combined tally of 372 minutes on the pitch for both clubs. He’s certainly due a change of luck in the months ahead, wherever he ends up.

As for McConnell, the fierce competition for midfield places at Liverpool will likely necessitate a loan exit for him, and Sturm Graz could be an intriguing option if they end up signing him. The Austrian side will be playing in the Champions League if they can overcome Bodo/Glimt in the play-off round this month.

If the trio are to be loaned out over the next fortnight, hopefully it’ll be to clubs where they’ll get plenty of game-time this season as they seek to eventually become part of the furniture under Slot at Anfield.