TNT Sports just confirmed Liverpool have signed an absolutely rapid defender

Jeremie Frimpong is already proving to be an astute piece of summer business for Liverpool.

The Merseysiders signed the Dutch international from Bayer Leverkusen back in May after triggering his €35m [£29.5m] release clause.

After a promising pre-season with Arne Slot’s men, the 24-year-old right-back appears to have taken to the Reds’ first-XI like a duck to water.

Jeremie Frimpong brings serious pace to Liverpool’s right flank

Frimpong was never going to be a like-for-like replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As far as creativity is concerned, Florian Wirtz comes closest to plugging that particular gap.

However, to say that the former Bundesliga star doesn’t contribute his fair share would be wide of the mark.

What summer signing Jeremie Frimpong might lack in world-class vision, he makes up for in raw pace and dynamism.

On that note, TNT Sports report that the fullback recorded the fastest top speed (36.1km/h) after making his Premier League debut last Friday against Bournemouth.

How did Frimpong compare against Premier League players last term?

BBC Sport confirmed that Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven clocked the fastest top speed in the 2024/25 Premier League season. The Spurs star recorded a top speed of 23.1 miles per hour [37.1km/h].

To put things into context, Frimpong’s time would still see him fall outside of last term’s top five recorded times.

Players Top speed recorded (Premier League) Micky van de Ven 37.1km/h Matheus Nunes 36.7km/h Anthony Elanga 36.66km/h Bryan Mbeumo 36.62km/h Carlos Forbs 36.56km/h

But it’s still early days with the Dutchman having only participated in one competitive league clash, at the time of writing.

With fellow new boy Milos Kerkez also offering width and pace to burn aplenty on the opposing flank, Liverpool have added another potent weapon to their arsenal for the 2025/26 campaign.

Don’t be at all surprised if Jeremie Frimpong creeps into that top five list before the season’s out!

