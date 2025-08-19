‘Expected this week…’ – Reliable reporters issue Guehi update after ‘initial’ Liverpool talks

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

With just 13 days to go until the transfer window shuts, the clock is ticking for Liverpool if they want to sign Marc Guehi this summer.

The Reds have been in discussions with Crystal Palace over a potential move for the defender (Fabrizio Romano), although Miguel Delaney reported on Monday that there remains a £10m gap in the clubs’ respective valuations of the 25-year-old, with neither side showing a willingness to compromise.

The latest instalment of The Athletic‘s Transfer DealSheet was published on Tuesday morning, and unsurprisingly it includes further updates on the Merseysiders’ pursuit of the Eagles captain, whose contract expires next June.

Liverpool to hold further talks over Guehi this week

David Ornstein reported that Liverpool held an ‘initial dialogue’ with the south London club over Guehi, but ‘the situation has not advanced significantly since then’.

The journalist added that if the defender were to leave Selhurst Park now, he ‘only has eyes for Liverpool’, who aren’t expected to seek an alternative target if they fail to land the England international as they ‘believe they already possess four elite central defenders’.

James Pearce also shared his information on the matter, reporting: ‘Liverpool held talks with Crystal Palace over a possible deal for Guehi, but the two clubs remained some distance apart in their valuations. Further discussions are expected this week.

‘Guehi is viewed as a decent market opportunity given that the England international is inside the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace and could leave for nothing next summer.’

Something must give if Liverpool are to sign Guehi this month

Having added a fourth senior centre-back in Giovanni Leoni last week, it’s clearly now a case of Guehi or nothing for Liverpool in terms of further defensive recruitment this summer.

That addition has at least reduced the urgency about adding more options in that area of the pitch, although the rate at which the Reds have been leaking goals of late has some supporters feeling that there’s still room for improvement at the back.

For a deal to happen in August, LFC will either need to offer more than the £35m they currently intend to, or Palace would have to concede ground on their £45m valuation (The Independent).

The Eagles will realise that this could be their last chance to secure a tidy fee for their captain, who’s currently due to depart on a free transfer in 2026, but they’ll weigh that up against his loss to the team if they cash in on him and the haste with which they’d need to sign a replacement.

Something will have to give somewhere if Liverpool are to land Guehi before the 1 September deadline. The Selhurst Park club will understandably do their utmost to hold onto the defender, but we wouldn’t put it past Richard Hughes to broker yet another astute deal this summer.

This could be a massive week in the Reds’ pursuit of the 25-year-old.