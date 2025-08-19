‘There are legs in it’ – BBC reporter backs Liverpool to clinch ‘exceptional’ signing this month

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been backed to secure at least one more major signing before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Reds have already been hugely active in the marketplace, spending almost £300m on the likes of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike since the beginning of June, but they mightn’t be finished adding to Arne Slot’s squad just yet.

The Athletic reported this morning that Anfield chiefs are set to hold ‘further discussions’ with Crystal Palace this week over a possible swoop for Marc Guehi, who’d only leave for the Premier League champions if he were to move on from Selhurst Park.

Liverpool backed to sign Guehi before summer transfer deadline

BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel is also expecting negotiations to step up in the coming days and is confident that Liverpool will seal a deal for the 25-year-old before the transfer window shuts in 13 days’ time.

The journalist outlined: ‘Liverpool and Crystal Palace have held discussions about a possible £35m deal for Guehi to go to Anfield before the transfer deadline.

‘There is still no agreement, but those talks should accelerate in the next few days. The success of that deal hinges on whether the chairman, Steve Parish, sees Liverpool’s deal and their valuation of the player as enough to let their captain go.

‘It may be that Parish decides that the deal isn’t enough, and the fee isn’t enough, and it may be more valuable for him to stay until the end of the season and the 12 months until his contract runs out than it would actually to recoup the money.

‘There’s still a lot to get done in that deal, but there are legs in it, and if I were a betting man, then I’d put money on that deal to get done before the transfer window closes.’

Liverpool must put in a decent bid for Guehi this month

If Liverpool are to sign Guehi before 1 September, they’ll need to budge on the £35m they’re reportedly willing to pay for him, as Palace are holding out for £45m (Miguel Delaney).

That the defender is into the final year of his contract, with no imminent sign of any resolution, might yet prompt the Eagles to take the money for him, particularly if they can seal a deal for Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet (The Independent).

The Reds may or may not land the England international before the transfer deadline, but at a minimum, they must put in a decent offer for a player who former Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate dubbed ‘exceptional‘.

We’d be surprised if Richard Hughes doesn’t put forward at least one concrete bid for Guehi in the next few days, especially if Palace were to come unstuck in their Conference League play-off against Fredrikstad.

It’s a transfer story which could run right up to the 1 September deadline, but if that date passes with the 25-year-old becoming a Liverpool player, the wait will have been worth it.