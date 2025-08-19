Mo Salah named PFA Player’s Player of the Year for the third time

Liverpool ace Mo Salah has been named PFA Player’s Player of the year.

It’s the third time the Egyptian King has won the award after also doing so in 2018 and 2022.

The 33-year-old, who signed a fresh Liverpool deal in April this year, scored 34 goals and registered 23 assists (across all competitions) last term as the Anfield-based outfit won their 20th league title.

Our No. 11 has become recognised as one of the best players in the world since joining the Reds in 2017 from AS Roma.

Salah becomes the first player to win the award three times with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Kevin De Bruyne winning the award twice previously.

The sort of player the Egypt international is, he will already be thinking about winning the award for a fourth time this time next year.

The forward was on the scoresheet on Friday night as Liverpool opened their Premier League campaign with a 4-2 defeat of Bournemouth on Merseyside. Salah scored our fourth goal of the game in added time.

Check a video below from @PFA on X confirming Salah winning the award this evening: