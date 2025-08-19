Liverpool After Klopp: What’s Changing Under Arne Slot

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In May 2024, Jürgen Klopp left Liverpool after almost nine years in charge. His teams played fast, pressed hard and never stopped running, and Reds fans loved his passion. They loved the trophies, too! It was undeniable that Arne Slot had a hard act to follow.

The Dutchman has brought a different style at Anfield – it’s calmer, more controlled.

A Slower, Smarter Game under Slot

Under Klopp, Liverpool played with energy. The team tried to win the ball quickly and score fast, whereas Slot’s approach is slower. He wants the team to keep the ball longer and instead of rushing forward, they build attacks with more passes.

Defenders are more involved in starting attacks. They pass out from the back patiently and midfielders stay close to offer support. It looks more organised but less aggressive, and the goal is to control the pace of the game, not to overwhelm the other team.

Pressing with Purpose

Pressing hasn’t gone away under Slot; it’s just more focused. Under Klopp, the whole team would press high, no matter what, whereas his successor is more selective with that strategy. Players press when the timing is right.

It saves energy and reduces mistakes, but it also takes more planning. Everyone has to be in the right position and if one player gets it wrong, the press can fall apart. That’s one reason as to why the team has had some shaky moments, especially in pre-season this summer.

Players Adapting

Many players have been learning new roles under Slot. For example, Ryan Gravenberch has been reinvented as a more defensive midfielder, taking up intelligent positions to screen in front of the defence, and doing so to great effect.

Instead of chasing every ball, the midfielders are more focused on positioning. They try to block passing lanes and support the attack slowly, while forwards now drop deeper to connect the play. It’s less about speed, more about teamwork.

These changes have taken time to manifest themselves on the pitch. Some players have adjusted quickly, while for others it’s been a more gradual process.

Signs of Progress under Slot

More Possession – Liverpool keep the ball longer and don’t rush their play. Different Shapes – The team will often switch formation during games. More Young Players – Slot has given chances to younger squad members such as Rio Ngumoha

What’s Next

It’s still early in Slot’s reign and the Dutchman is trying to build something stable at Anfield. Instead of copying Klopp, he’s building his own version of Liverpool. That takes time and patience.

Some fans miss the old style preferred by the German, and that’s normal as Klopp brought many great moments to Reds supporters. Football moves on, though, and teams must change in order to stay competitive.

Slot’s system might not feel as exciting as his predecessor’s but, as evidenced by last season’s runaway Premier League triumph, it’s already brought tangible success.

The season ahead will show more as the Dutchman begins to put his own stamp on the squad after a summer of multiple comings and goings. How the new players grow into his system will be compelling to watch, but the 46-year-old’s reign so far suggests that Liverpool are in good hands.