Sky reporter: Isak may be ‘allowed to go’ as Liverpool could give Newcastle ‘a decision to make’

One renowed reporter has given Liverpool ‘a small chance’ of signing Alexander Isak before the summer transfer window closes.

The Newcastle striker published an explosive statement on Tuesday night in which he claimed that ‘promises’ made to him by the club were broken and that the relationship between the two parties ‘can’t continue’.

The Tyneside outfit have since registered their dismay at their player’s comments whilst continuing to insist that they won’t sell the 25-year-old unless their ‘conditions’ for a transfer are met, something they ‘do not foresee’ happening before the 1 September deadline.

Liverpool given ‘small chance’ of signing Isak – if two things happen

On Wednesday morning, Sky Sports‘ northeast reporter Keith Downie outlined that Liverpool might yet be able to sign Isak this month, but only if they submit a significantly increased bid from their initial £110m offer, or if the Magpies secure attacking reinforcements of their own.

The journalist said: “Yoane Wissa was seen as the Callum Wilson replacement, not the Alexander Isak replacement. If they were able to land Wissa in the next few days – and I am expecting a bid in the next couple of days – and Liverpool came to the table offering £130m, then Newcastle might have a decision to make.

“If they are unable to bring in Wissa, then Isak will not be going anywhere; and that was what the statement was saying last night.

“If they were to find a gem with two weeks of the window to go, and bring in Wissa, and Liverpool came to the table with a significantly higher bid, then I think Isak will be allowed to go.”

Downie added: “I think the only way that Isak could go between now and the end of the transfer window is if they either manage to get two strikers in, which is going to prove really, really difficult, and Liverpool up their offer significantly; or they manage to bring in Wissa and Liverpool up their offer significantly, [and] I think there’s a small chance of that happening.”

Liverpool up against it to sign Isak this month, but hope springs eternal

Ben Jacobs has claimed (via X) that the Reds are prepared to submit another bid for Isak if they receive ‘encouragement’ from Newcastle, although they currently seem unlikely to go much higher than £120m.

Even with the Sweden international effectively going on strike to try and force a move, the Magpies remain determined not to grant him his wish unless Liverpool meet their asking price, which The Guardian have reported as £150m.

It would appear that no amount of money from Merseyside could persuade the northeast outfit to sell their number 14 unless they snap up Wissa from Brentford, and the clock is ticking for that deal to get done before the transfer window shuts.

Right now, it seems more unlikely than likely that Isak will be granted his move to Anfield before 1 September, although Richard Hughes will remain hopeful of pulling off one last blockbuster coup this summer until that deadline passes.

For as long as there’s even a fighting chance of the transfer coming off, hope will spring eternal for Liverpool.