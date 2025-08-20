Oliver Glasner drops Marc Guehi team news hint for European clash amid Liverpool transfer talks

(Photos by Bryn Lennon and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

As Crystal Palace prepare for their Conference League play-off first leg against Fredrikstad on Thursday night, their captain Marc Guehi has been at the epicentre of intense transfer speculation.

As per BBC Sport correspondent Sami Mokbel, Liverpool have held talks with the Eagles over a potential £35m swoop for the defender, who’s into the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, and those discussions are set to ‘accelerate in the next few days’.

The FA Cup winners are also having to contend with the prospective exit of Eberechi Eze, who’s currently the subject of transfer negotiations between the south London club and Tottenham Hotspur (Sky Sports).

Glasner confirms Guehi will start against Fredrikstad

Glasner spoke to the media this lunchtime ahead of Palace’s European fixture, and he emphatically addressed the situation regarding the exit-linked duo in relation to their involvement against Fredrikstad.

As per The Guardian’s Ed Aarons on X, the Eagles manager said of Guehi and Eze: “Most of you will be surprised that they will start again tomorrow, because of all the rumours, but they are committed here and they will play a crucial part.”

Liverpool fans will have a keen eye on Guehi tomorrow night

The 25-year-old’s situation with the Eagles – who he captained against Chelsea on Sunday – is markedly different to that of Alexander Isak, who’s been frozen out at Newcastle as he continues to try and force a move to Liverpool.

Even if Guehi plays tomorrow night and were to join the Reds in the next two weeks, he wouldn’t be cup-tied for our Champions League games – he’d only be ineligible if (theoretically) he were to sign for another team in this season’s Conference League.

That removes one concern that LFC supporters may have had, and it’s to the defender’s credit that he’s continuing to simply get on with his football amid such intense speculation and the opportunity for a potentially life-changing transfer.

Both Liverpool and Palace fans will be hoping that the England international doesn’t pick up an injury against Fredrikstad, as that’d end the Merseysiders’ pursuit of him this summer and also deprive Glasner’s side of their captain and leader.

There could be plenty of vested interest from Richard Hughes, Arne Slot and Reds fans in the game at Selhurst Park tonight, now that the Eagles manager has confirmed that Guehi will be starting the fixture.