Ben Jacobs: Liverpool ‘prepared to bid again’ for Alexander Isak after striker’s online tirade

Alexander Isak has well and truly set the cat among the pigeons by going public with his stance on the intense speculation surrounding his future.

The Newcastle striker – who’s clamouring for a move to Liverpool – took to social media on Tuesday night with an explosive statement in which he alleged that his current employers made ‘promises’ to him which were broken, adding that their ‘relationship can’t continue’.

The Tyneside club subsequently put on record their disappointment at the player’s conduct but have insisted that they won’t sell him unless their ‘conditions’ are met, having already rejected an opening offer of £110m from the Reds as they value him at £150m (The Guardian).

Liverpool are ‘prepared to bid again’ for Isak

Following Isak’s emphatic online tirade, Ben Jacobs took to X to report that the Premier League champions are ready to bid again for the 25-year-old, if they receive ‘encouragement’ from the Magpies.

The journalist outlined: ‘Alexander Isak hints at the lack of a new contract 12 months ago as being key in his desire to leave Newcastle. Statement a clear indication he doesn’t plan to reintegrate.

‘Liverpool are prepared to bid again if given encouragement. Understand a £120m/British transfer record ballpark remains Liverpool’s valuation. Unlikely, should a new bid materialise, it will be close to £150m. Not a number Liverpool have ever been directly quoted.’

Could Liverpool still get a deal done for Isak this month?

With Isak seemingly making it clear that he sees no way back at Newcastle, Liverpool could be tempted to try their luck again with a second offer for the Sweden international, who at present is left in a state of limbo.

However, the Magpies outlined in their statement that they’d only sell the 25-year-old on their terms, and with time running out for them to bring in a striker this summer, that could render any follow-up bids from Merseyside futile.

The Reds could go back in for the forward in 2026 if they don’t sign him in the current transfer window, although the four-month wait for the January market could offer a sufficient timeframe for Isak and Newcastle to reconcile, something which seems less likely to happen by the end of this month.

Richard Hughes may be hoping that the Tynesiders’ statement demanding that their ‘conditions’ are met isn’t quite as bullish as it sounds and that, if the relationship with the player is truly broken, they might yet concede some ground on their stance.

We’d be surprised if Liverpool don’t try for the striker at least once more before the summer transfer deadline on 1 September.