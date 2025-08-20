Report: Liverpool at risk of missing out on £39m ‘born leader’ as PL rivals ramp up their pursuit

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be at risk of missing out to a Premier League rival for one rumored transfer target, judging by recent reports.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Marc Guehi as the summer deadline approaches, but as we reported on Empire of the Kop last week, they also have Brentford’s Nathan Collins on their radar as an alternative centre-back option to pursue.

However, Arne Slot’s side are far from alone in their interest in the Republic of Ireland international, and a fellow top-flight club now appear to be in pole position to land the 24-year-old.

Spurs ahead of Liverpool in Nathan Collins transfer race

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their efforts to sign the Bees captain -who played under Spurs manager Thomas Frank at the Gtech Community Stadium – and ‘contacts are expected to take place imminently’ with the north London club.

Although Liverpool remain interested in Collins, they’ve yet to make an official approach for the defender, with Guehi understood to be the priority at Anfield.

Manchester United also like the Irishman, but they’d need to sell players first before being in a position to bid for him.

Liverpool unlikely to sign Collins this month

The Athletic claimed on Tuesday that Liverpool are ‘not expected to seek an alternative’ for Guehi if they fail to land the Palace captain, which suggests that they won’t push the boat out to sign Collins, for whom Spurs now appear to be the clear frontrunners.

The Irishman is described as a ‘born leader’ on Brentford’s official website, and he’s valued at €40m-€45m (£34.6m-£39m) by his current club, which corresponds with what the Reds are intending to spend on the Eagles skipper if they can persuade the FA Cup holders to sell him.

Slot’s squad has been replenished to four senior centre-backs after the recent addition of Giovanni Leoni, which somewhat reduces the urgency to strengthen in that area of the pitch, although there remains some doubt as to whether Ibrahima Konate will renew his contract beyond its expiry next year.

Collins’ previous working relationship with Frank had given Spurs an edge ever before they began to pursue him, and Liverpool may need to move swiftly if they’re serious about hijacking the Europa League winners’ move for the Brentford captain.

It seems increasingly unlikely that the Irishman will become a Reds player by the end of the summer, although this bumper transfer window on Merseyside has taught us not to rule out anything until the deadline passes!