‘We are disappointed…’ – Newcastle issue response to explosive Alexander Isak statement

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have issued a formal response to an explosive statement from Alexander Isak on Tuesday night.

Amid the striker’s ongoing clamour for a move to Liverpool, and his current employers’ unwillingness to do business, the 25-year-old went nuclear as he took to social media to get his feelings off his chest regarding the whole affair.

The Sweden international claimed that others have been pushing ‘their own version of events’ which don’t ‘reflect what was really said’, also alleging that certain ‘promises’ made to him were broken and that his club have known his stance ‘for a long time’.

He concluded by saying: “When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Newcastle respond to Isak with a statement of their own

Newcastle have since put on record their dismay over Isak’s online tirade and remain insistent that they won’t sell the player unless it’s on their terms.

A statement by the club, published on their official website, reads: ‘We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak this evening.

‘We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer. We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views.

‘As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met.

‘This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.’

Newcastle haven’t fully shut the door on a transfer for Isak

After all of last night’s drama, where does that leave Isak in relation to a potential transfer this month?

Newcastle’s statement would suggest that they haven’t been vehemently opposed to the idea of cashing in, but would only do so if they felt it beneficial to them. Had it been they instead of Manchester United who signed Benjamin Sesko, they might now be more amenable to selling the Swede.

They’re still not closing and locking the door on the possibility of a sale and have acknowledged how the 25-year-old feels about the whole matter. Rather, they don’t envisage Liverpool coming forward to meet their threshold for a deal before the transfer window shuts in 12 days’ time.

The Magpies might be extending an olive branch by saying that Isak ‘will be welcome back when he is ready’, but the striker appears to be in no mood for a reconciliation and seems prepared to remain in limbo if his club simply refuse to sell.

It seems that there’s still scope for the Reds to finally get their man, but only if Newcastle are happy to sanction his exit – something which seems unlikely to happen unless they can recruit a centre-forward in the meantime.