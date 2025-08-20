Offer submitted: Newcastle take transfer step which could have huge implications for Liverpool

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have made it clear that they won’t be selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool unless they were to make attacking reinforcements of their own, and even then it’d require the Reds to make them a sufficiently tempting offer.

That was the summary of an update from Sky Sports correspondent Keith Downie on Wednesday morning, a few hours after the Swedish striker took to social media to claim that ‘promises’ made to him by the Tyneside club were broken and that he feels their relationship ‘can’t continue’.

While the 25-year-old remains in limbo, the Magpies have reportedly pressed ahead with their attempts to bolster Eddie Howe’s forward line in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Newcastle submit £40m offer for Yoane Wissa

On Wednesday afternoon, Alex Crook and Ben Jacobs jointly reported (via X) that Newcastle have submitted an offer of £35m plus £5m in add-ons to Brentford for Yoane Wissa.

Further reporting for talkSPORT indicated that the DR Congo international is desperate for a move to St James’ Park, where he’d fulfil his ambition of playing in the Champions League, although the Bees value him at more than £50m.

The 28-year-old left the wider world in no doubt as to his desire for a transfer by removing all references to his current club on his social media profiles in recent days, and he was omitted from his team’s 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Newcastle’s offer unlikely to be accepted as the double saga continues

The first instinct at hearing that Newcastle have put in a bid for Wissa might be to feel excited about the chain reaction it could have in terms of Isak and Liverpool, but any such celebrations would be premature.

We’d be very surprised if Brentford accept the Magpies’ £40m offer for their striker, especially after his outstanding 2024/25 season in which he scored 19 Premier League goals.

Even if the Bees were to sanction an exit to Tyneside for the DR Congo forward, the Reds would still need to go back in with an improved proposal on their initial £110m bid for Isak if they’re to persuade the Geordies to sell.

Nonetheless, that Newcastle have put money on the table for Wissa at least raises the possibility that the transfer could move along, and it’s possible that they’ll submit a follow-up offer even if the west Londoners say no on this occasion.

With just 12 days remaining until the market shuts, both situations will come to a head soon, but trying to predict where the two players will end up in a fortnight’s time remains fraught with uncertainty.