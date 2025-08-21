Sky reporter: Liverpool could ‘step up’ interest in Guehi if one thing happens in next 24 hours

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been backed to ‘step up their interest’ in Marc Guehi over the coming days, should one prospective scenario materialise.

Sami Mokbel reported for BBC Sport earlier this week that discussions with Crystal Palace are expected to ‘accelerate’ as the summer transfer deadline draws near, with the Eagles already set to lose Eberechi Eze to Arsenal after an agreement in principle was reached over a £68m deal (The Athletic).

Oliver Glasner said on Wednesday that both players will start for the FA Cup holders in the first leg of their Conference League play-off at home to Fredrikstad tonight, and the result of that fixture could potentially have a bearing on what happens with the England defender.

Liverpool could turbo-charge Guehi pursuit if Palace win big in Europe

On Thursday morning, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol was discussing the probability of Guehi leaving Selhurst Park in the current transfer window, and he claimed that Liverpool might ramp up their interest if the south Londoners accumulate a substantial first-leg victory over the Norwegian side.

He said: “It is possible [that Guehi leaves Palace this month]. It depends on what happens in the game tonight.

“If they win the game easily so that they’re almost through the play-off and it doesn’t matter about the return leg next week, I can see a situation where maybe Liverpool step up their interest in Guehi and make an increased bid for him in the next couple of days.

“Then Palace would have a decision to make, but having heard from [Eagles chairman] Steve Parish, he said we cannot have a situation where a player as good as Guehi leaves on a free transfer next summer.

“They would possibly be open to selling both those players [Guehi and Eze], but it’s not all doom and gloom for Palace because Eberechi Eze will be replaced. If Guehi was to leave, he would be replaced as well.”

Liverpool still have time to get a deal for Guehi done

The Eagles are overwhelming favourites with many bookmakers to get the better of a team who were in the Norwegian second tier just over two years ago and, prior to this summer, hadn’t competed in Europe since 2009.

It’s therefore plausible that Glasner’s side could effectively wrap up the tie at Selhurst Park tonight, a scenario which could aid Liverpool’s pursuit of Guehi, as their need for him to feature in the second leg would be substantially reduced.

The south Londoners would be understandably at pains not to lose both him and Eze so close to the transfer window shutting, particularly as Conference League qualification would test their squad depth, but the defender’s contract situation may work in the Reds’ favour.

Miguel Delaney reported in recent days that there’s a £10m disparity between the two clubs in terms of how much Palace want for their captain versus how much LFC are prepared to pay, with neither side ready to budge from their respective valuations as of yet.

Given how quickly Eze’s impending move to Arsenal came about, though, we wouldn’t rule out a surge from Liverpool in the next few days as they seek to secure a deal for Guehi, a readymade first-team option to immediately challenge for a starting berth at Anfield.