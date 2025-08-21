The real reason why Alexander Isak is pushing for Newcastle exit after ‘broken promises’

Alexander Isak looks increasingly destined to head for the Newcastle United exit door this summer.
It remains to be seen whether the Magpies will pave the way in that regard, of course, given that potential successors have yet to be forthcoming.
Talks are ongoing with Brentford over the future of Yoane Wissa, but the Bees are sticking firm on their valuation. Now it remains to be seen whether further hope can be supplied on the Isak deal with their latest round of negotiations.
Liverpool, likewise, will be expected to come to the table with an improved bid on their failed £110m offer.
Alexander Isak is disappointed with Newcastle’s transfer ambition
Football fans were left scratching their heads after Isak’s bombshell social media statement highlighted ‘broken promises’ at St James’ Park.
The northeast-based outfit did not take well to their star man’s public remarks. In an official statement released by the club, it was claimed that no promises were made to the footballer that he could depart Newcastle in the summer transfer window.
CaughtOffside’s transfer news journalist Mark Brus now reports that Alexander Isak’s gripes are centred on two key factors.
Firstly, the centre-forward feels the promise of a new contract with upgraded pay was not kept after the ownership change. Secondly, the Sweden international feels the club have failed to showcase appropriate ambition in both the market and any attempts to improve infrastructure.
Liverpool can tick every box for Isak
The simple fact of the matter is that – if we’re all being honest – Isak has outgrown Newcastle.
We don’t mean any disrespect to the Magpies. Eddie Howe’s side is, obviously, one of the biggest clubs in England, they have a superb, passionate fanbase, and they have ambitions of being a Champions League mainstay.
But can that compare to the reigning Premier League champions? Can it compare to our world-class infrastructure and clear ambition in the transfer market?
Can Newcastle point to any signings that compete with our capture of Florian Wirtz – Europe’s leading golden boy?
Can Newcastle point to a superior commercial strategy behind the scenes that’s increasingly generating hundreds of millions of pounds for the club to safeguard the future?
We completely appreciate it’s an uncomfortable conversation to have, but surely Isak can be forgiven for wanting more? Especially if he feels that promises ultimately haven’t been kept.
Sounds slightly racist that mate. You might want to change your tone (in public at least)
Newcastle’s owners have a culture of saving face, that’s why they are refusing to sell the guy. A sensible set of owners would accept that he indicated his decision a while ago and prepared for his departure, not scramble around at the last minute and play hard ball. They will end up without the PSR room his departure would have given them, plus an unhappy player who will be going next year anyway. Sports washing has a lot to answer for.
The signings and infrastructure part is just a blatant lie. No one made “promises” to him of that nature and other players have all extended contracts and states that it’s a great project. Training ground and stadium plans are submitted and awaiting approval. These things don’t happen overnight. PSR restricted Newcastle last year but this year they are in a new period with a very healthy financial position, hence the large bids for Ekitike and Šeško.
Isak was happy to be FRONT AND CENTRE for the new kit launch and was fully committed right up until he heard of liverpools interest.
The only broken “promise” was from someone no longer at the club, and this was reneged by someone else (also no longer at the club!!)
It’s all about money. That’s why he was upset. It’s understandable that he would like the move to Liverpool but until a bid that is remotely close to being acceptable is received, then he should fulfill his commitment and train/play for the club that HE MADE A PROMISE TO. He signed for 6 years with no release clause and no clause to increase his wage when certain targets were hit by the club or him personally. That’s on his agent, who has done a scandalously bad job.
Newcastle paid £63m when no-one else wanted him. They paid him very well and he couldn’t wait to sign that deal. This is on his agent. Liverpool have turned his head but failed to back up their interest with a serious bid.
Let’s not pretend that this is about infrastructure and signings. Newcastle have spent £130m and have bids in for another £120m for two strikers. They’ve tried but it isn’t easy getting deals of this nature done.
He may well get his move but this whole thing started over one thing – money. Don’t try to rewrite history here.
£110 million plus is a serious bid. Eddie Howe has changed his story om numerous occassions – the town hall clock has less faces. If he is not for sale, why put a price on him?
Has he? Every time I’ve heard EH speak, he says he wants to keep Isak. He NEVER says he’s for sale. It’s not up to him to sell him.
£110m is not a serious offer at all. Not when you consider midfielders are going for a similar price. £150m has been touted. I wouldn’t be surprised if NUFC wanted more.
Hang on a minute! Weren’t you all spouting nonsense about him wanting to leave a year ago?
Now you’re saying it’s lack of ambition – we won the Carabao Cup and qualified for UCL. Granted, we’re not at the same level as the mighty Liverpool (Yes, I know my place, I’ll stay in my lane etc – as we keep getting told by your illustrious supporters), but we are showing ambition and we are making progress. Nobody, not even the most important person in the world (Isak) can claim differently.
Except he signed a four-year contract with three years to go. The opposite of this is, if a player underperforms, he still expects his salary and the clubs pay it.
But the issue of replacement isn’t simple. No adequate striker will sign to play second fiddle to Isak. Perversely, his strike and attitude makes it harder to sign a replacement, thus making his desire to move less attainable.
Newcastle have made it clear that he can go, with two not outrageous conditions: 1) a suitable replacement, and 2) an offer close to their valuation, which may be a British record but really in the current market isn’t outlandish. See how Geuhi and Eze get the moves they want.
We also don’t know about the advice he’s getting and the role his agent has played in this
As a Newcastle fan I have no problems with any player wanting to further their career and make a real name for themselves in the footballing world. I think the main problem us fans have is the way he has conducted himself and went about it. He’s showing little signs of honesty or respect for the club, the fans and his teammates with whom he has battled for so long now.
His alleged communications don’t make much sense in terms of one week he is being interviewed and pledging his allegiance to NUFC and the next he is saying he told them along time ago. I think the fan base would have preferred it if he was honest, and it would have avoided this ridiculous and quite frankly now boring messy story of how he wants out and the club playing hardball.
For me, I’d rather we sold him on and recruited someone else than have his behaviour and current attitude disrupt the squad. I will say, though, he has tarnished his reputation at the club and will likely always be remembered for this rather than what he achieved for us.
Yes we are a bigger club than Newcastle. We are the biggest and most successful club in England. But they way Isak has behaved through this transfer window is really bad. Newcastle brought him to where he is today and he should be exhibiting some loyalty to the club. And remember he still has 3 years remaining on his contract. And if he joins Liverpool will the same thing happen if Real Madrid come calling in the future? What goes around comes around as they say.