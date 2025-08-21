The real reason why Alexander Isak is pushing for Newcastle exit after ‘broken promises’

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak looks increasingly destined to head for the Newcastle United exit door this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Magpies will pave the way in that regard, of course, given that potential successors have yet to be forthcoming.

Talks are ongoing with Brentford over the future of Yoane Wissa, but the Bees are sticking firm on their valuation. Now it remains to be seen whether further hope can be supplied on the Isak deal with their latest round of negotiations.

Liverpool, likewise, will be expected to come to the table with an improved bid on their failed £110m offer.

Alexander Isak is disappointed with Newcastle’s transfer ambition

Football fans were left scratching their heads after Isak’s bombshell social media statement highlighted ‘broken promises’ at St James’ Park.

The northeast-based outfit did not take well to their star man’s public remarks. In an official statement released by the club, it was claimed that no promises were made to the footballer that he could depart Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

CaughtOffside’s transfer news journalist Mark Brus now reports that Alexander Isak’s gripes are centred on two key factors.

Firstly, the centre-forward feels the promise of a new contract with upgraded pay was not kept after the ownership change. Secondly, the Sweden international feels the club have failed to showcase appropriate ambition in both the market and any attempts to improve infrastructure.

Liverpool can tick every box for Isak

The simple fact of the matter is that – if we’re all being honest – Isak has outgrown Newcastle.

We don’t mean any disrespect to the Magpies. Eddie Howe’s side is, obviously, one of the biggest clubs in England, they have a superb, passionate fanbase, and they have ambitions of being a Champions League mainstay.

But can that compare to the reigning Premier League champions? Can it compare to our world-class infrastructure and clear ambition in the transfer market?

Can Newcastle point to any signings that compete with our capture of Florian Wirtz – Europe’s leading golden boy?

Can Newcastle point to a superior commercial strategy behind the scenes that’s increasingly generating hundreds of millions of pounds for the club to safeguard the future?

We completely appreciate it’s an uncomfortable conversation to have, but surely Isak can be forgiven for wanting more? Especially if he feels that promises ultimately haven’t been kept.

